Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: BSEH Class 12 Result At Bseh.org.in; Direct Link To Check
HBSE 12th Result 2022 Live: The Haryana Board Class 12 exam result will be announced today evening. Check BSEH 12th result 2022 on the official website- bseh.org.in.
BSEH 12th Result 2022 Live: The Board of School Education, Haryana will declare the HBSE Class 12 result 2022 on Wednesday, June 15. BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh said, "Class 12 result 2022 will be announced on June 15 evening. A total of 2.5 lakh students took the Haryana Board 12th exam 2022 held in April." The HBSE 12th result 2022 once released, will be available on the official website- bseh.org.in.
A total of 2.5 lakh students took the HBSE 12th exam 2022 this year held from March 30 to April 27, 2022.
HBSE 12th Result 2022 Link: How To Check Result Online At Bseh.org.in
- Visit the official website- bseh.org.in
- On the homepage, click on BSEH 12th result 2022 link
- Enter your log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth
- HBSE 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download HBSE 12th scorecard, take a print out for further references.
The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and overall to clear the Haryana Board Class 12 exam. Last year, the pass percentage in 12th exam was 100 percent, as the exams got cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic and students assessed on alternative criteria.
Live updates
HBSE 12th result 2022 will be declared today on the official website – bseh.org.in. Know how to check Haryana Board class 12 result, direct link, toppers and more updates here.
Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 Via SMS
The HBSE 12th result 2022 will also be available through SMS. To check the The Haryana Board 12th result via SMS, students need to type ‘RESULTHB12’and send it to 56263.
HBSE 12th Result 2022 Haryana Board
When announced, students can check the HBSE 12th result 2022 Haryana Board using their roll number and date of birth.
Bseh.org.in 2022 12th Result
The bseh.org.in 2022 12th result will be declared at 2:30 pm today, June 15.
HBSE 12th Result 2022: How Many Students Appeared In Class 12 Exam 2022?
A total of 2.5 lakh students appeared in the Haryana Board 12th exam 2022 this year. The Class 12 BSEH board exams were conducted from March 30 to April 27, 2022.
HBSE 12th result 2022: Direct Link, Websites To Check
The BSEH Class 12 result 2022 will be available on the website- bseh.org.in. The students can check the 12th result 2022 using roll number and date of birth.
Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 Today
The Board of School Education, Haryana will announce the HBSE 12th result 2022 on Wednesday, June 15. BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh said that the Class 12 result 2022 will be announced today evening. A total of 2.5 lakh students appeared in the HBSE 12th exams 2022 concluded in April, he added.