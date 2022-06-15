Check Haryana Board HBSE 12th result 2022 updates

BSEH 12th Result 2022 Live: The Board of School Education, Haryana will declare the HBSE Class 12 result 2022 on Wednesday, June 15. BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh said, "Class 12 result 2022 will be announced on June 15 evening. A total of 2.5 lakh students took the Haryana Board 12th exam 2022 held in April." The HBSE 12th result 2022 once released, will be available on the official website- bseh.org.in.

A total of 2.5 lakh students took the HBSE 12th exam 2022 this year held from March 30 to April 27, 2022.

HBSE 12th Result 2022 Link: How To Check Result Online At Bseh.org.in

Visit the official website- bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on BSEH 12th result 2022 link

Enter your log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth

HBSE 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download HBSE 12th scorecard, take a print out for further references.

The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and overall to clear the Haryana Board Class 12 exam. Last year, the pass percentage in 12th exam was 100 percent, as the exams got cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic and students assessed on alternative criteria.