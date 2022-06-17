Image credit: PRO Haryana Board Check BSEH 10th result 2022 at bseh.org.in

HBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Live: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) has announced the Haryana result (10th) 2022 today, June 17. The Haryana Board 10th result 2022 has been declared for over 3.25 lakh students. This year, a total of 73.18 per cent students cleared the BSEH Class 10 exams. While, the pass percentage of private students was recorded at 92.96 per cent. The official website to check HBSE 10th result 2022 is bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board 10th exam 2022 was held from March 30 to April 20, 2022. Haryana HBSE Class 10th Result 2022: Direct link. ALSO READ Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Class 12 Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in the 10th result 2022 HBSE.

Haryana Board 10th 2022: How To Check Haryana Result 2022

Visit the official website- bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on HBSE result 2022 class 10 link Enter your log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth HBSE 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen Download HBSE 12th scorecard, take a print out for further references.

A total of 87.08 per cent students cleared the Haryna Board, BSEH 12th exam 2022 this year, the result was announced on June 15.