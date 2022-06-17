Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 (Declared) Live Updates: Bseh.org.in Result Link Activated; 73.18% Pass
HBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: The Haryana Board Result link has been activated at bseh.org.in. Check BSEH 10th result 2022 on the official website.
HBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Live: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) has announced the Haryana result (10th) 2022 today, June 17. The Haryana Board 10th result 2022 has been declared for over 3.25 lakh students. This year, a total of 73.18 per cent students cleared the BSEH Class 10 exams. While, the pass percentage of private students was recorded at 92.96 per cent. The official website to check HBSE 10th result 2022 is bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board 10th exam 2022 was held from March 30 to April 20, 2022. Haryana HBSE Class 10th Result 2022: Direct link. ALSO READ Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Class 12 Updates
Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!
Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here
Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now
The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in the 10th result 2022 HBSE.
Haryana Board 10th 2022: How To Check Haryana Result 2022
- Visit the official website- bseh.org.in
- On the homepage, click on HBSE result 2022 class 10 link
- Enter your log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth
- HBSE 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download HBSE 12th scorecard, take a print out for further references.
A total of 87.08 per cent students cleared the Haryna Board, BSEH 12th exam 2022 this year, the result was announced on June 15.
Live updates
BSEH 10th Result 2022 Live: Haryana Board Class 10 result 2022 has been announced today; direct link, websites to check
BSEH 10th Result Link Activated: Websites To Check HBSE Results
- bseh.org.in
- indiaresults.com
- examresults.net.
Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 Link Activated At Bseh.org.in
Haryana Board (BSEH) 10th result 2022 link activated at bseh.org.in. The students can download the Class 10 scorecard using roll number, date of birth.
HSEB 10th Result 2022: Private Websites To Get Haryana Board Result
- indiaresults.com
- examresults.net.
Result.bsehexam2017.in 10th Result: How To Check
- Visit the official website- bseh.org.in
- On the homepage, click on BSEH 10th result 2022 link
- Enter your log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth
- HBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download HBSE 10th scorecard, take a print out for further references.
Haryana Board 10th Result Link Shortly At Bseh.org.in
Haryana Board, BSEH Class 10 result 2022 link will be activated shortly on the official website- bseh.org.in. The Class 10 result direct link will be activated at 5 PM.
Bseh.org.in 2022 Result 10th
The BSEH 10th results 2022 are available on the Haryana Board official website -- bseh.org.in. To access the HBSE 2022 Class 10 results, the login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will be used.
HBSE 10th Result 2022: Websites
- bseh.org.in
- examresults.net
- indiaresults.com
Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result
To check the The Haryana Board HBSE 10th result via SMS, students need to type 'Result HB10' followed by their roll number and send it to 56263.
Bseh.org.in 10th Pass Percentage
A total of 73.18 per cent candidates passed the BSEH Class 10 board exams this year. Read More
Haryana Board 10th Result Link Soon At Bseh.org; Rank Holders
Rank- Names - Marks Obtained
- Amisha - 499
- Sunaina, Khushi, Manju - 497
- Suhani, Reena, Love Kuch, Himanshi, Himani: 496
BSEH Result 2022 Class 10 Press Conference Ends; Result Link To Get Activated Soon
The press conference declaring Class 10 Haryana board result has got over.
HBSE 10th result 2022 check online website At What Time
The HBSE 10th result 2022 online website bseh.org will host the result at 5 pm.
Bseh.org 10th Haryana Result: No Grace Marks
No grace marks have been allotted to the students. As the exams were conducted as per latest syllabus.
Bseh.org Class 10 Haryana Result 2nd Topper
2nd rank is shared by three students.
Haryana Class 10 Bseh.org Topper
Asima, daughter of Ved Prakash from Bhiwani has bagged the top position by scoring 499 marks.
Bseh.org Haryana Result: Pass Percentage In Private, Govt Schools
Private schools: 88.21%
Government schools: 63.54%
Haryana Board Bseh.org Result Revaluation
Students can apply for revaluation of bseh.org result within 20 days after declaration of result.
10 th result link Haryana Board: Sonipat District On Top
Sonipat district has bagged the top position in 10th result Haryana board.
Bseh.org Class 10 Result: Girls Perform Better
Girls performed better than boys in Haryana Class 10 resut by 5.07 per cent points. The pass percentage among girls is 76.26 per cent.
92.96 Per Cent Private Students Pass
In HBSE 10th Class result announced today, the pass percentage among private students is 92.96 per cent.
Bseh.org Haryana Board Result Declared; 73.18% - regular students pass
Haryana board class 10 result delcared. 73.18 per cent regular students pass.
Bhes.org.in 10th result 2022 Press Conference Starts
The press conference to declare Haryana board Class 10 result has started.
Bseh-org-in 2022 Result: Ways To Check
- Through 10th class result 2022 HBSE link
- Via SMS
- Via HBSE mobile app
hbse.com result 2022 Link At 5 pm
The bhse.org.in result 2022 press conference will begin soon, but the result link will be made active after 5 pm.
HBSE 10th Result 2022 Shortly
The Haryana board Class 10 result will be announced shortly.
Bseh.org Result Haryana Board: Pass Marks
To pass BSEH 10th Haryana board exam, the students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and overall.
HBSE 10th Result 2022 Declaration Date
The HBSE 10th result 2022 declaration date is today, June 17.
Haryana Class 10 Result: Websites To Check
- bseh.org.in 2022 result
- results.bseh.org.in 2022
Board Of School Education Haryana Bhiwani Highlights
10th Class Result 2022 HBSE Bhiwani Board Date: June 17
HBSE 10th result 2022 Declared Time: 3 pm
HBSE 10th result 2022 website: bseh.org
Haryana Board Class 10 Result Link When
The bseh.org Class 10 result link will be made active after the Haryana board result is announced.
HBSE 10th Result 2022 Check Online Website Where
The Haryana 10th result link will be activated at 5 PM on the official website-- bseh.org.in.
HBSE 12th Result 2022 How To Check
- Go to the official website-- bseh.org.in
- Click on the link designated for exam results
- On the next window, select the course from the drop-down menu
- Enter BSEH Class 10th roll number
- Select the ‘Submit’ button
- View the BSEH Class 10th result 2022
HBSE 10th Result 2022 Link When and Where
HBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Although the BSEH 10th result 2022 will be announced at 3 PM today, the bseh org in 2022 result site will activated the Haryana Class 10 result at 5 PM.
10th Result 2022 HBSE: Know About Supplementary/ Improvement Exams
The students who could not clear the Haryana Board Class 10 exam successfully, can appear for the supplementary/ improvement exams. The details of the improvement exams will be notified soon.
10th Result 2022 HBSE: Know About Supplementary/ Improvement Exams
The students who could not clear the Haryana Board Class 10 exam successfully, can appear for the supplementary/ improvement exams. The details of the improvement exams will be notified soon.
BSEH 10th Result 2022: HBSE Details On Marksheets
The Haryana Board, BSEH Class 10 marksheets will contain the name of students, school, roll number, marks in each subject and overall. Also Read
BSEH 10th Result 2022: How To Check Result Online At Bseh.org.in
- Visit the official website- bseh.org.in
- On the homepage, click on BSEH 10th result 2022 link
- Enter your log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth
- HBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download HBSE 10th scorecard, take a print out for further references.
Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: Minimum Passing Marks
The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and overall to clear the BSEH 10th exam. The Class 10 result will be available on the website- bseh.org.in.
Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: How To Check Via SMS
The HBSE 10th result 2022 will be available through SMS. To check the Haryana Board 10th result via SMS, students need to type ‘RESULTHB10’and send it to 56263.
BSEH 10th Result 2022: How Many Students Appeared in Class 10 Exam 2022?
A total of 3.25 lakh students appeared in the Haryana Board, BSEH Class 10 exam this year. The Class 10 exam was conducted from March 30 to April 20, 2022.
BSEH 10th Result 2022: Direct Link, Websites To Check
The Haryana Board Class 10 result 2022 will be available on the website- bseh.org.in. The students can check the 10th result 2022 using roll number and date of birth.
Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 Today
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will announce the Class 10 result today at 3 PM. A total of 3.25 lakh students appeared in the BSEH 10th exam 2022 concluded in April. Read More