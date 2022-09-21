  • Home
HBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2022 For Re-Appear Exam Out; Direct Link To Download

Candidates need to enter their application number, previous roll number, candidate's name, father's name, mother's name, and registration number to log in and download the admit card.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 21, 2022 4:14 pm IST

Students can check and download the re-appear admit card through the official website – bseh.org.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

HBSE Re-appear Exam Admit Card 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana has released the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 re-appear exam admit card 2022 today, September 21, 2022. Students can check and download the re-appear admit card through the official website – bseh.org.in. Candidates need to enter their application number, previous roll number, candidate's name, father's name, mother's name, and registration number to log in and download the admit card.

HBSE Re-appear Exam Admit Card 2022 Direct Link

HBSE Re-appear Exam Admit Card 2022 (HOS) Direct Link

The HBSE reappear exam for Class 10 will be conducted from September 29 to October 7, 2022. And the Class 12 reappear examination will be conducted from September 29 to October 17, 2022. Over 30,000 candidates will be appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 re-appear exams.

HBSE Re-appear Exam Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website– bseh.org.in

  • On the homepage in the news section, click on the ‘HBSE re-appear exam admit card 2022’ link.

  • Enter the required details - application number, previous roll number, candidate's name, father's name, mother's name, and registration number.

  • The HBSE admit card will get displayed on the screen.

  • Download and take a printout of the HBSE re-appear admit card 2022 for future reference.

