HBSE 10th Result 2021 will be released today

HBSE 10th Result 2021: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will announce Class 10th result today. As per reports, 10th Class result 2021 will be declared for over 3 lakh students. The examination could not be held this year in view of COVID-19 and the BSEH 10th result 2021 has been prepared based on students’ performance in internal exams or assignment work. HBSE 10th result 2021 will be released on the official website of the Haryana Board-- bseh.org.in. Private portals such as indiaresult.com will also host the Haryana Board 10th result 2021. The result of Class 10 students will be declared by June 15, the Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal had said. The Haryana Class 10 Board exams were scheduled to commence in April and continue till mid-May before these were cancelled due to Covid.