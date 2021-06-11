  • Home
  • Education
  • BSEH 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board To Declare Result Today
Live

BSEH 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board To Declare Result Today

HBSE 10th Result 2021: HBSE 10th result 2021 will be released on the official website of the Haryana Board-- bseh.org.in. Private portals such as indiaresult.com will also host the Haryana Board 10th result 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 11, 2021 10:02 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Haryana Board To Announce Class 10 Result Today
Haryana Board BSEH Classes 10, 12 Admit Cards Released, Here’s Direct Link
Haryana Board To Hold Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam On January 16
Haryana Board Releases Compartment Exam, Open School Admit Cards At Bseh.org.in
HBSE Result 2020: Haryana Board 10th, 12th Certificates On This Date
Haryana Board 10th, 12th Compartment Registration Started, Check Details Here
BSEH 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board To Declare Result Today
HBSE 10th Result 2021 will be released today
New Delhi:

HBSE 10th Result 2021: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will announce Class 10th result today. As per reports, 10th Class result 2021 will be declared for over 3 lakh students. The examination could not be held this year in view of COVID-19 and the BSEH 10th result 2021 has been prepared based on students’ performance in internal exams or assignment work. HBSE 10th result 2021 will be released on the official website of the Haryana Board-- bseh.org.in. Private portals such as indiaresult.com will also host the Haryana Board 10th result 2021. The result of Class 10 students will be declared by June 15, the Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal had said. The Haryana Class 10 Board exams were scheduled to commence in April and continue till mid-May before these were cancelled due to Covid.

Recommended: Check Out Best Courses after 10th Standard- Click Here

Live updates

HBSE 10th Result 2021: HBSE 10th result 2021 will be released on the official website of the Haryana Board-- bseh.org.in. Private portals such as indiaresult.com will also host the Haryana Board 10th result 2021.

10:02 AM IST
June 11, 2021

BSEH 10th Result

If students are not satisfied with the 10th Class Result 2021 HBSE Bhiwani Board, the Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said earlier that they can take the exams later when the situation arising out of Covid normalises.




09:59 AM IST
June 11, 2021

10th Class Result 2021 HBSE

The Haryana Government had cancelled the HSEB Class 10 board exams on April 15 which were to be conducted by the state board. 

09:49 AM IST
June 11, 2021

10th Class Result 2021 HBSE Bhiwani Board: Where To Check

Apart from the Board of School Education Haryana website - bseh .org in, HBSE 10th Class result can also be viewed on some private portals like indiaresult.com. However, students who access their HBSE 10th results from the private portals can cross-check on the official website of BSEH and tally their scores for authentication.

09:41 AM IST
June 11, 2021

10th Class Result 2021 HBSE

Students can check the 10th class result 2020 HBSE on the official website of BSEH -- bseh.org.in.

09:37 AM IST
June 11, 2021

HBSE 10th Result 2021 Bhiwani Board Today

BSEH 10th Result 2021: Haryana School Education Board will declare HBSE Class 10 result 2021 today.


09:29 AM IST
June 11, 2021

HBSE 10th result 2021: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps given here to download your HBSE 10th results 2021 from the official websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in

Step 2: Enter the official website

Step 2: Click on the results link provided there

Step 3: On the next page, enter your HBSE 10th details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: From the next page open, download your HBSE 10th results 2021

Click here for more Education News
Haryana Board Class 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Group Of Students Broke Into Central Library, Clashed With Staff; FIR Registered: JNU
Group Of Students Broke Into Central Library, Clashed With Staff; FIR Registered: JNU
Assam Chief Minister Hands Over Laptops, FD Certificates To Kids Orphaned Due To Covid
Assam Chief Minister Hands Over Laptops, FD Certificates To Kids Orphaned Due To Covid
Exempt Tamil Nadu From NEET, Allow Admissions On HSE Marks: AIADMK
Exempt Tamil Nadu From NEET, Allow Admissions On HSE Marks: AIADMK
Haryana Board To Announce Class 10 Result Today
Haryana Board To Announce Class 10 Result Today
Visva-Bharati University Pre-Degree Exams To Be Held Online From July 5
Visva-Bharati University Pre-Degree Exams To Be Held Online From July 5
.......................... Advertisement ..........................