BSEH 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board To Declare Result Today
HBSE 10th Result 2021: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will announce Class 10th result today. As per reports, 10th Class result 2021 will be declared for over 3 lakh students. The examination could not be held this year in view of COVID-19 and the BSEH 10th result 2021 has been prepared based on students’ performance in internal exams or assignment work. HBSE 10th result 2021 will be released on the official website of the Haryana Board-- bseh.org.in. Private portals such as indiaresult.com will also host the Haryana Board 10th result 2021. The result of Class 10 students will be declared by June 15, the Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal had said. The Haryana Class 10 Board exams were scheduled to commence in April and continue till mid-May before these were cancelled due to Covid.
If students are not satisfied with the 10th Class Result 2021 HBSE Bhiwani Board, the Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said earlier that they can take the exams later when the situation arising out of Covid normalises.
The Haryana Government had cancelled the HSEB Class 10 board exams on April 15 which were to be conducted by the state board.
10th Class Result 2021 HBSE Bhiwani Board: Where To Check
Apart from the Board of School Education Haryana website - bseh .org in, HBSE 10th Class result can also be viewed on some private portals like indiaresult.com. However, students who access their HBSE 10th results from the private portals can cross-check on the official website of BSEH and tally their scores for authentication.
Students can check the 10th class result 2020 HBSE on the official website of BSEH -- bseh.org.in.
BSEH 10th Result 2021: Haryana School Education Board will declare HBSE Class 10 result 2021 today.
HBSE 10th result 2021: How to check
Candidates can follow the steps given here to download your HBSE 10th results 2021 from the official websites:
Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in
Step 2: Enter the official website
Step 2: Click on the results link provided there
Step 3: On the next page, enter your HBSE 10th details
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: From the next page open, download your HBSE 10th results 2021