HBSE Admit Card 2021: Know How To Download And Other Details

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit cards for the students of Class 10, 12th who are going to appear for Improvement or Compartment exams. HBSE admit cards 2021 are accessible on the official website of the board- bseh.org.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 12, 2021 2:21 pm IST

HBSE Admit Card 2021 Released
New Delhi:

HBSE Admit Card 2021 has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). These admit cards are for the students of Class 10, 12th who are going to appear for Improvement or Compartment exams. HBSE admit cards 2021 are accessible on the official website of the board- bseh.org.in.

If the students want to rectify any detail mentioned in the admit card they can do so from August 11 to August 13.

Students will be required to fill in their name, application number, previous roll number, father's name, and mother's name to get their admit cards. Admit cards will be required to appear for compartment exams. Here are the steps to be followed to download the HBSE Admit Card 2021.

HBSE Admit Card 2021: How To Download?

  • Visit the official website of the board- bseh.org.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the purple tab at right, 'Admit Card for Secondary/Sr. Secondary for mercy chance/Additional/Improvement Exam August-2021'

  • Candidates will now be redirected to a new login page

  • On the appeared page, fill in all the required details like Previous Roll Number, Father's Name, and Mother's Name

  • After filling in the details, click on the 'search' link

  • HBSE Admit Card 2021 will appear on the screen

  • Candidates can now download it and take a print out the same for future use

Students must read all the instructions given on the admit card carefully. Since the HBSE 2021 exams will be conducted in offline mode, students must carry their admit cards and along with an identity verification document like aadhar card, pan card, or any other valid document.

