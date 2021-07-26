Image credit: Shutterstock HBSE 12th result 2021 today.

HBSE 12th result 2021: Haryana Board Class 12 result will be declared today. The BSEH 12th result 2021 will be declared at 2:30 pm and will be available on the website of the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), bseh.org.in. Students can download the online result copy using their roll number and date of birth from the website. The HBSE result 2021 will also be released at private portals like indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The HBSE12th result 2021 Haryana Board will be released for 2,27,585 students. As the Haryana board had canceled the exams in view of COVID-19, the Haryana Board HBSE 12th result 2021 has been prepared on the basis of the evaluation criteria. The assessment policy devised by the board gives weightage to the marks secured by HBSE students in Class 10, 11 and 12 (internal assignments). Last year, students could also check their HBSE results via SMS by sending RESULTHB12<space>Roll number to 56263. Additionally, the BSEH results could be also be accessed through the 'Board of school education Haryana’ application available on the Google Play store. However, no official confirmation has been given on this facility so far.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book.

Follow HBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates, BSEH Latest News Here