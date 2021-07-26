  • Home
Live

HBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board BSEH 12th Result At 2:30 PM

The HBSE12th result 2021 Haryana Board will be released for 2,27,585 students at bseh.org.in. The HBSE result 2021 will also be released at private portals like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 26, 2021 10:03 am IST

HBSE 12th result 2021 today.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

HBSE 12th result 2021: Haryana Board Class 12 result will be declared today. The BSEH 12th result 2021 will be declared at 2:30 pm and will be available on the website of the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), bseh.org.in. Students can download the online result copy using their roll number and date of birth from the website. The HBSE result 2021 will also be released at private portals like indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The HBSE12th result 2021 Haryana Board will be released for 2,27,585 students. As the Haryana board had canceled the exams in view of COVID-19, the Haryana Board HBSE 12th result 2021 has been prepared on the basis of the evaluation criteria. The assessment policy devised by the board gives weightage to the marks secured by HBSE students in Class 10, 11 and 12 (internal assignments). Last year, students could also check their HBSE results via SMS by sending RESULTHB12<space>Roll number to 56263. Additionally, the BSEH results could be also be accessed through the 'Board of school education Haryana’ application available on the Google Play store. However, no official confirmation has been given on this facility so far.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

Follow HBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates, BSEH Latest News Here

Live updates

To check HBSE Class 12th Result 2021, visit the official website, bseh.org.in and click on the HBSE 12th result 2021 direct link on the homepage. Enter your registration number, other required credentials, and login. Download bseh.org.in 12th result 2021.

10:03 AM IST
July 26, 2021

HBSE 12th Result 2021 Haryana Board

Haryana Class 10 results were announced on June 11 at bseh.org.in. Class 12 results will be announced on the same website--www.bseh.org.in.




09:59 AM IST
July 26, 2021

Haryana Board HBSE 12th Result 2021: Last Year's Date And Time

Last year, Haryana Board 12th results were declared in July and 80.34 per cent of students had qualified for higher students. The pass percentage of girls, 86.30 per cent, was 11.24 percentage points higher than that of the boys. Over two lakh students had appeared in the exam in 2020. 


09:57 AM IST
July 26, 2021

HBSE 12th Result 2020-21 Time

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will release the BSEH 12th result 2021 at 2:30 pm today at bseh.org.in. 

09:54 AM IST
July 26, 2021

Result Of 12th Class 2021 HBSE: How To Check

Here are the steps to check HBSE Class 12 Result 2021

After the official announcement of results, follow these steps to download your scores:

  1. Visit the official website, bseh.org.in. 

  2. Click on the HBSE 12th result 2021 link on the homepage. 

  3. Enter your roll number, other required credentials, and login. 

  4. Download your scorecard.

09:53 AM IST
July 26, 2021

HBSE Class 12 Result 2021 Today

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will declare HBSE Class 12 results today. Read Full Copy Here

haryana board Haryana Board class 12
