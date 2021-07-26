HBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Check Haryana Board Class 12 Result

Image credit: Shutterstock HBSE 12th result 2021 date and time (representational)

BSEH Class 12 result 2021: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will declare Class 12 final result today, July 26, on the basis of its alternative assessment scheme. Jagbir Singh, Chairman, Haryana board told Careers360 that the results will be available online at 2:30 pm on the official website of the board. Students can login to the board websites – bseh.org.in and result.bsehexam2017.in – with their roll numbers to get the scorecards.

How To Check BSEH 12th Result 2021

To get HBSE 12th result 2021, follow these steps:

Go to the board website. Click on the result link. Login with your roll number and the auto-generated text code. Submit to view Haryana Board 12th result 2021.

According to reports, the HBSE result will be also available on private portals like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

The board has developed alternative evaluation criteria of Class 12 students according to which the marks of Classes 10 and 11 final exams and Class 12 internal assessments and practicals will be taken into consideration for Class 12 results.

As per the result formula, weightage to Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 will be given in a 30:10:60 ratio. Thirty per cent weightage will be given to the overall marks of Class 10 final exam and 10 per cent will be from Class 11 final exams. The remaining 60 per cent weightage has been given to Class 12 internal assessment and practicals.