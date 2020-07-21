HBSE 12th result 2020 has been announced. The results will be online soon @ bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE or BSEH) has released the HBSE 12th result today. The Class 10 results were announced by the Haryana Board officials. The HBSE Class 12 results for all streams will be released online at bseh.org.in. The BSEH results have been announced for more than 2 lakh students who had appeared for their higher secondary examinations recently in various parts of the state. According to sources, 80.34% students have qualified for higher education with girls outperforming boys in the overall results. 86.30% girls have passed the exam while the pass percentage of boys is 75.06%.

The HBSE result can also be accessed from private portals like examresults.net.

Candidates would need their exam registration details including roll number to download the Haryana Board Class 12 results.

Last year, the HBSE released the Class 12 exam results in May and 74.48 per cent students had qualified for higher education with the toppers scoring 494 marks out of 500. Shiv Kumar from Palwal and Shivani from Faridabad had become joint toppers last year. Mansi from Palwal was the second topper in the state.

This year, the HBSE results’ declaration has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns announced by the government to stop the spread of the virus.

The HBSE Class 12 exams were scheduled between March 3 and March 31 but HBSE could not hold certain exams due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of infection.

HBSE conducted the postponed exams in July once the Central Government gave the nod to schools and universities to conduct exams with social distancing norms in place.

HBSE 12th results 2020: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your HBSE 12th results:

Step 1: Go to bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link designated for the HBSE 12th results

Step 3: On the next window, select the course from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Enter your HBSE Class 12th roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: Check your HBSE Class 12 result 2020 from next page