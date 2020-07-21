  • Home
  HBSE 12th Result 2020: 86.30% Girls Pass, 11 Percentage Points Ahead Of Boys

HBSE 12th Result 2020: 86.30% Girls Pass, 11 Percentage Points Ahead Of Boys

HBSE 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board of School Education, HBSE, has announced the Class 12 results. The overall pass percentage this year is 80.34%.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 21, 2020 6:14 pm IST

HBSE 12th Result 2020: 86.30% Girls Pass, 11 Percentage Points Ahead Of Boys
HBSE 12th Results 2020: 86.30 % Girls Pass
New Delhi:

The Haryana Board of School Education, or HBSE, or BSEH, has declared the Class 12th results 2020. The overall pass percentage of the students in HBSE Class 12th results is 80.34 per cent. The pass percentage of girls, 86.30 per cent, is 11.24 percentage points higher than that of the boys. The overall pass percentage among the boys stood at 75.06 per cent. The HBSE Class 12 results have been announced for more than two lakh students today.

Among the districts, Panchkula has the highest pass percentage with 90.01 per cent students clearing the HBSE Class 12 exams. While Jind and YamunaNagar come second and third with regard to pass percentages with 86.53 per cent and 85.92 per cent respectively. The lowest among the districts are Rohtak with 71.90 pass percent and Sonepat with 71.83 per cent students qualifying the HBSE Class 12 exams this year.

HBSE Class 12 Result 2020: How To Check?

Students can access the Class 12th HBSE results on the official website. To check, candidates can visit the HBSE website and insert the roll numbers as mentioned on the BSEH admit cards and access their HBSE Class 12 results.

