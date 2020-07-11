Over 87,000 Students Fail In Haryana Class 10 Board Exam

64.59% of the total students have cleared the exam.

A total of 87,070 students have failed Class 10 board exam in Haryana this year. 32,501 students have got compartment in the Haryana board Class 10 exam. The Haryana School Education Board (HBSE or BSEH) on Friday declared results of Class 10 examination -- regular and reappear -- in which the girls have outshined the boys in terms of pass percentage.

The Class 10 examination was held in March. 64.59% of the total students have cleared the exam. The pass percentage of girls is 69.86 and that of boys is 60.27, said an official statement.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has wished all the students a bright future.

Rishita, from Hisar district, has topped the Haryana board Class 10 exam by securing 100% marks. She is a student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnaund, Hisar.

The result was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“According to the marking policy adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani also considered marks based on the average marks of the examination conducted in the subjects and the result has been tabulated accordingly,” the official statement said.

Around 1,85,429 boys appeared in secondary (re-appear) examination, of which 1,11,751 passed and 1,52,262 girl candidates appeared of which 1,06,369 passed.

The overall pass percentage of government schools was 59.74 and the pass percentage of private schools was 69.51.

The pass percentage of students from rural areas was 64.39, while the pass percentage of students from urban areas was 65.