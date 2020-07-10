Haryana Board Class 10 Result Declared, 64.59% Pass

Haryana Class 10 result has been declared.

Haryana Class 10 result has been declared. The Board of School Education Haryana has declared the Class 10 result today. The result will be available on the official website of the Board at 10 pm today and students need to login using their roll number.

Result Link

Seven girls have secured the top three positions. All the seven girls are from Hisar district.

Haryana Class 10 Toppers

Rishita, a student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnaund, Hisar district has topped the exam this year scoring 100%. Uma, Kalpana, Sneh-- all students from the same school-- have also secured top three positions.

A total of 337691 students had appeared for the Class 10 exam this year from schools affiliated to the Haryana board. 64.59% of the total students have passed. The pass percentage among girl students is 69,86% and the pass percentage among boys is 60.27%.

59.74% of government schools have passed the Class 10 exam this year. The pass percentage among private school students is 69.51%.

The performance of schools in rural areas and urban areas are at par. 64.39% of the total students who took the exam from schools situated in rural areas have cleared the exam whereas the pass percentage for urban areas is 65%.

This year the result was delayed as many papers could not be held due to the coronavirus outbreak.



