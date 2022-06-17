  • Home
HBSE 10th Result 2022: Candidates should note that the BSEH 10th result 2022 will be announced at 3 PM today. However, the HBSE result link will be activated at 5 PM on the official website-- bseh.org.in.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 17, 2022 1:39 pm IST
HBSE 10th Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check Haryana Board Result
Websites to check Haryana Board 10th result
Image credit: Shutterstock

HBSE 10th Result 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani is all set to declare HBSE Class 10 result 2022 today, June 17. Candidates should note that the BSEH 10th result 2022 will be announced at 3 PM today. However, the HBSE result link will be activated at 5 PM on the official website-- bseh.org.in. The students can access the 10th HBSE result 2022 by using their roll number and date of birth. Haryana Board 10th result will be displayed on the screen. HBSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

A total of 3.25 lakh students appeared for the Haryana HBSE Class 10 examination this year. The Haryana Board had conducted the BSEH Class 10 exams Between March 31 and April 20 in offline mode. The Haryana 10th board exams were held in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3 pm.

HBSE 10th Result 2022: Websites

  • bseh.org.in
  • examresults.net
  • indiaresults.com

To pass BSEH 10th exam, the students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and overall.

