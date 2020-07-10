HBSE 10th Result 2020: Haryana Board Class 10 Result Out, Know How To Check

  • Home
HBSE 10th Result 2020: Board of School Education Haryana, or BSEH, has announced the Class 10th result 2020. Students can check their HBSE results at the official website of BSEH - bseh.org.in and hbse.org.in from 10 pm.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 9:24 pm IST | Source: Careers360

HBSE Class 10th Result 2020 @ Hbse.org.in
New Delhi:

The Board of School Education Haryana, or BSEH, has announced the Class 10th results. The students can check the BSE Haryana 10th result 2020 on the official website of BSEH -- bseh.org.in. The BSEH Class 10 exams were scheduled to be concluded on March 27 but the pandemic led to the cancellation of four papers and the delay in Haryana Board Class 10th result.

The Board will allot marks in these subjects on the basis of internal assessment marks. The overall pass percentage in HBSE Class 10 exams this year is 64.59 percent.

How To Check BSEH Class 10 Result

  • Go to bseh.org.in

  • Click on the link designated for exam results

  • On the next window, select the course from the drop-down menu

  • Enter BSEH Class 10th roll number

  • Select the ‘Submit’ button

  • View the BSEH Class 10th result 2020

Apart from the Haryana Board website, the HBSE Class 10th result can also be viewed on some private portals designated for it. However, students who access their HBSE 10th results from the private portals can cross-check on the official website of BSEH and tally their scores for authentication.

