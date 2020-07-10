HBSE 10th Result 2020: Haryana Board Class 10 Result Out, Know How To Check

HBSE Class 10th Result 2020 @ Hbse.org.in

The Board of School Education Haryana, or BSEH, has announced the Class 10th results. The students can check the BSE Haryana 10th result 2020 on the official website of BSEH -- bseh.org.in. The BSEH Class 10 exams were scheduled to be concluded on March 27 but the pandemic led to the cancellation of four papers and the delay in Haryana Board Class 10th result.

The Board will allot marks in these subjects on the basis of internal assessment marks. The overall pass percentage in HBSE Class 10 exams this year is 64.59 percent.

How To Check BSEH Class 10 Result

Go to bseh.org.in

Click on the link designated for exam results

On the next window, select the course from the drop-down menu

Enter BSEH Class 10th roll number

Select the ‘Submit’ button

View the BSEH Class 10th result 2020

Apart from the Haryana Board website, the HBSE Class 10th result can also be viewed on some private portals designated for it. However, students who access their HBSE 10th results from the private portals can cross-check on the official website of BSEH and tally their scores for authentication.