HBSE 10th Result 2020: BSEH Haryana Board Result @ Results.bseh.org.in; Live Updates

Haryana Board of School Educaition or HBSE has released the HBSE 10th results today. The HBSE or BSEH 10th results will be online soon at results.bseh.org.in, the official result portal of the state education board. A release from the HBSE said 64.59% of the total students who took the Class 10 exam this year from schools affiliated to the Haryana board have passed. The pass percentage among girl students is 69.86% and the pass percentage among boys is 60.27%. A total number of 3,37,691 candidates appeared for the exam and out of which 2,18,120 candidates qualified for higher education.