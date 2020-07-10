HBSE 10th Result 2020: BSEH Haryana Board Result @ Results.bseh.org.in; Live Updates

HBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Released @ Results.bseh.org.in
HBSE 10th result 2020: BSEH Haryana Board 10th results have been announced. The BSEH 10th results will be online soon at @ results.bseh.org.in.
Haryana Board of School Educaition or HBSE has released the HBSE 10th results today. The HBSE or BSEH 10th results will be online soon at results.bseh.org.in, the official result portal of the state education board. A release from the HBSE said 64.59% of the total students who took the Class 10 exam this year from schools affiliated to the Haryana board have passed. The pass percentage among girl students is 69.86% and the pass percentage among boys is 60.27%. A total number of 3,37,691 candidates appeared for the exam and out of which 2,18,120 candidates qualified for higher education.
Live updates
Girls do better than boys in HBSE 10th results
The pass percentage among girl students is 69.86% and the pass percentage among boys is 60.27%.
BSEH result 2020: Results' website crashes
The official BSEH result website 'results.bseh.org.in' has crashed. The website is not responding now.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulates students
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated all successful students:
हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड की 10वीं कक्षा की परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण सभी विद्यार्थियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आप सभी के उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना करता हूँ।— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) July 10, 2020
मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आप सभी आगे चल कर अपने माता-पिता के साथ-साथ प्रदेश का भी नाम रोशन करेंगे।
HBSE result 2020: Direct link
Hisar Girl Rishita Scores 100% In Haryana Board Class 10 Exam
Rishita, a student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnaund, Hisar district has topped the Haryana board Class 10 exam. She has scored 100% in the best five subjects.
Haryana Board 10th result: Why your results are delayed
Last year, the Haryana Board 10th results were released on May 17. The results are delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
HBSE 10th result 2020: Data
Total number of candidates appeared: 3,37,691
Total no of candidates passed: 2,18,120
Overall pass percentage: 64.59%
Girls' pass percentage: 69.86%
Boys' pass percentage: 60.27%
HBSE 10th result 2020: Know how to check
HBSE 10th result 2020: Official website to check your results
HBSE 10th result 2020 to be online soon
According to Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) officials, the results will be released online at 10.00 pm today.