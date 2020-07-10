  • Home
Live

HBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Released @ Results.bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th result 2020: BSEH Haryana Board 10th results have been announced. The BSEH 10th results will be online soon at @ results.bseh.org.in.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 10:27 pm IST

HBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Released @ Results.bseh.org.in
HBSE 10th Result 2020: BSEH Haryana Board Result @ Results.bseh.org.in; Live Updates
New Delhi:

Haryana Board of School Educaition or HBSE has released the HBSE 10th results today. The HBSE or BSEH 10th results will be online soon at results.bseh.org.in, the official result portal of the state education board. A release from the HBSE said 64.59% of the total students who took the Class 10 exam this year from schools affiliated to the Haryana board have passed. The pass percentage among girl students is 69.86% and the pass percentage among boys is 60.27%. A total number of 3,37,691 candidates appeared for the exam and out of which 2,18,120 candidates qualified for higher education.

Live updates

Haryana Board 10th results have been announced. The BSEH 10th results will be online soon at @ results.bseh.org.in.

10:27 PM IST
July 10, 2020

Girls do better than boys in HBSE 10th results

The pass percentage among girl students is 69.86% and the pass percentage among boys is 60.27%.

10:09 PM IST
July 10, 2020

BSEH result 2020: Results' website crashes

The official BSEH result website 'results.bseh.org.in' has crashed. The website is not responding now.

10:03 PM IST
July 10, 2020

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulates students

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated all successful students:


09:48 PM IST
July 10, 2020

HBSE result 2020: Direct link

Haryana Board 10th results will be released soon on this direct link:

HBSE 10th result


09:43 PM IST
July 10, 2020

Hisar Girl Rishita Scores 100% In Haryana Board Class 10 Exam

Rishita, a student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnaund, Hisar district has topped the Haryana board Class 10 exam. She has scored 100% in the best five subjects.

09:41 PM IST
July 10, 2020

Haryana Board 10th result: Why your results are delayed

Last year, the Haryana Board 10th results were released on May 17. The results are delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

09:32 PM IST
July 10, 2020

HBSE 10th result 2020: Data

Total number of candidates appeared: 3,37,691

Total no of candidates passed: 2,18,120

Overall pass percentage: 64.59%

Girls' pass percentage: 69.86%

Boys' pass percentage: 60.27%

09:28 PM IST
July 10, 2020

HBSE 10th result 2020: Know how to check

Waiting for BSEH 10th result? Follow the steps given here to check your results:

HBSE 10th Result 2020: Know How To Check

09:20 PM IST
July 10, 2020

HBSE 10th result 2020: Official website to check your results

The HBSE 10th results will be released soon at results.bseh.org.in.

09:17 PM IST
July 10, 2020

HBSE 10th result 2020 to be online soon

According to Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) officials, the results will be released online at 10.00 pm today.

