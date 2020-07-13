Image credit: Shutterstock HBSE 10th Result 2020: How to apply for recheck and revaluation

The Board of School Education Haryana, or HBSE, announced the HBSE 10th Result 2020 for regular and private students on June 10. Students unsatisfied with their results can now apply for recheck and revaluation through the board’s official website, bseh.org.in. This year, the overall pass percentage among regular students is at 64.59 per cent. The pass percentage has seen a considerable increase from the past couple of years when it was at 57.39%in 2019 and 51.5% in 2018. Out of the total 3,37,691 students who appeared for the Haryana Board Class 10th exams, over 87,000 have failed.

"Re-check fee is fixed as Rs 250 per answer book. The Re-checking form with the prescribed fee should reach the Board office within 20 days from the declaration of result," the HBSE informed on its official website.

The Haryana board Class 10 topper this year is Rishita, a student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnaund, Hisar district. Rishita has scored 100% in the best five subjects. Three other students from Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnaund, Hisar district have bagged the top three positions in Class 10 board exam this year.

HSBE 10th Result 2020: Apply for recheck

Step 1: Visit bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the recheck/revaluation link given on the main page

Step 3: Select class and enter roll number

Step 4: Select any one of recheck or revaluation

Step 5: Enter the captcha code appearing on the website

Step 6: Click submit to complete application

Step 7: The website will take you to the payment gateway

Step 8: Pay the required amount online to complete applications