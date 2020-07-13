  • Home
  • Education
  • HBSE 10th Result 2020: Apply For Recheck And Revaluation

HBSE 10th Result 2020: Apply For Recheck And Revaluation

HBSE 10th Result 2020: Students unsatisfied with their results can now apply for recheck and revaluation through the board’s official website, bseh.org.in

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 12:23 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

HBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Released @ Results.bseh.org.in
HBSE 10th Result 2020: 69.86% Girls Qualify, Do Better Than Boys In Haryana Board Class 10 Exams
HBSE 10th Result 2020: Haryana Board Class 10 Result Out, Know How To Check
Haryana Board Class 10: Registration For Science Exam Opens, Date In Last Week of June
Girls Do Better Than Boys In RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020
RBSE 12th Commerce Result Declared; Direct Links
HBSE 10th Result 2020: Apply For Recheck And Revaluation
HBSE 10th Result 2020: How to apply for recheck and revaluation
Image credit: Shutterstock

The Board of School Education Haryana, or HBSE, announced the HBSE 10th Result 2020 for regular and private students on June 10. Students unsatisfied with their results can now apply for recheck and revaluation through the board’s official website, bseh.org.in. This year, the overall pass percentage among regular students is at 64.59 per cent. The pass percentage has seen a considerable increase from the past couple of years when it was at 57.39%in 2019 and 51.5% in 2018. Out of the total 3,37,691 students who appeared for the Haryana Board Class 10th exams, over 87,000 have failed.

"Re-check fee is fixed as Rs 250 per answer book. The Re-checking form with the prescribed fee should reach the Board office within 20 days from the declaration of result," the HBSE informed on its official website.

The Haryana board Class 10 topper this year is Rishita, a student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnaund, Hisar district. Rishita has scored 100% in the best five subjects. Three other students from Tagore Senior Secondary School, Narnaund, Hisar district have bagged the top three positions in Class 10 board exam this year.

HSBE 10th Result 2020: Apply for recheck

Step 1: Visit bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the recheck/revaluation link given on the main page

Step 3: Select class and enter roll number

Step 4: Select any one of recheck or revaluation

Step 5: Enter the captcha code appearing on the website

Step 6: Click submit to complete application

Step 7: The website will take you to the payment gateway

Step 8: Pay the required amount online to complete applications

Click here for more Education News
HBSE 10th result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Girls Do Better Than Boys In RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020
Girls Do Better Than Boys In RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020
CBSE Result Today? No Confirmation Yet
CBSE Result Today? No Confirmation Yet
CBSE Result 2020: Check Board Exam Results' Date Updates Here
CBSE Result 2020: Check Board Exam Results' Date Updates Here
CBSE Result 2020: How To Obtain Marksheet, Pass Certificate
CBSE Result 2020: How To Obtain Marksheet, Pass Certificate
CBSE Result 2020: List Of Official Websites
CBSE Result 2020: List Of Official Websites
.......................... Advertisement ..........................