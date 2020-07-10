  • Home
HBSE 10th Result 2020: 69.86% Girls Qualify, Do Better Than Boys In Haryana Board Class 10 Exams

HBSE 10th Result 2020: Haryana Board Class 10 results have been declared on bseh.org.in. The overall pass percentage this year stood at 64.59%.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 10:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

HBSE 10th Result 2020: 69.86% Girls Qualify, Do Better Than Boys In Haryana Board Class 10 Exams
HBSE 10th Result 2020: 69.86% Girls Qualify, Do Better Than Boys
New Delhi:

The Board of School Education Haryana, or BSEH, has announced the Class 10th results for regular and private students. The overall pass percentage of the regular students in HBSE Class 10th results is 64.59 per cent. The pass percentage of girls, 69.86 per cent, is 9.59 percentage points higher than the boys, 60.27 per cent. The pass percentage of the private HBSE Class 10th students stood at 62.38 percent.

Out of the total 3,37,691 students who appeared for the Haryana Board Class 10th exams, 2,18,120 have qualified and 87,070 have failed.

BSEH Class 10th Results And COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown enforced to mitigate its spread had led to the cancellation of four papers of Haryana Board Class 10th exam. The four papers of Haryana Board Class 10 which stand cancelled include Science, Physical Health and Education and some skill subjects. Students are awarded on the basis of internal assessment marks in these papers.

How To Check

Students can access the Class 10th BSEH results on the official website. To check, candidates can visit the BSEH website -- bseh.org.in and insert the login credentials and access their HBSE Class 10 results.

