Haryana Board To Declare Class 10th Result Today

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani will release the Class 10 result today. A total of 3,38,096 students had appeared for the exam of which 1,86,153 are boys and 1,51,943 are girls. The result will be available on the official website of the Board.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 8, 2020 7:46 am IST

HBSE 10th Class result will be declared today.
New Delhi:

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani will release the Class 10 result today. A total of 3,38,096 students had appeared for the exam of which 1,86,153 are boys and 1,51,943 are girls. The result will be available on the official website of the Board.

HBSE 10th Class Result 2020 Link

The exam for science subject could not be held as the coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

According to instructions of Education Minister Kanwar Pal and the Department of Education, Haryana the result will be declared on the basis of evaluation of four subjects by including the average marks of the fifth subject (science subject).

The candidates opting science stream in class 11, however, will have to take examination in it later.

The Board had distributed the Class 10th answer scripts among teachers for evaluation from home on April 11. The evaluated answer scripts were to be submitted to the board by April 22.


