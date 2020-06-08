Haryana Board 10th Class Result 2020: Live Update

Haryana board 10th class result will be declared today.

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will release the result for 3,38,096 students. The result will be available on the official website of the Board.

June 8, 8.23 am: HBSE 10th class result has been postponed. Hours after confirming that the Class 10 exam result will be announced on June 8, the Haryana School Education Board (HBSE) has postponed the result declaration. It was earlier decided that the Board will declare the Class 10th result without the Science exam being held, however it later decided to conduct the exam first and then declare the result.

June 8, 8.10 am: Reports say that the Class 10th result has been deferred and the HBSE has decided to conduct the Science exam. As per reports, the HBSE Class 10th result will be declared after the Science exam is held. NDTV is yet to ascertain this from the Board.

June 8, 8.00 am: The result website of the Board may crash soon after the results are out. Students need not panic in such case and retry later.

June 8, 7.50 am: A total of 3,38,096 students had appeared for the Class 10 exam in Haryana.

June 8, 7.40 am: HBSE 10th class result will be released at the official website results.bseh.org.in.

