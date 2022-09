Haziq Pervez Lone From Shopian Secures All India Rank 10 In NEET UG Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock Haziq Pervez Lone secured 710 points out of 720 in the NEET UG.

Festivities broke out in the family of a fruit merchant in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir after his son topped the National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 examination in the union territory and secured the all-India rank 10. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and politicians congratulated Haziq Pervez Lone for the feat. Mr Lone, the resident of the Trenz area of Shopian in south Kashmir, has secured the 10th rank in the all-India level NEET UG examination and topped J and K union territory.

Son of a fruit merchant, Pervez Ahmad, Mr Lone secured 710 points out of 720. As the family celebrates the success, friends and relatives dawn upon the house, hugging and garlanding him. Mr Lone is elated over his achievement and credits the success to his family, teachers and to hard work. “I am thankful to God Almighty for this success. This has been possible only because of Him. I am thankful to my parents and the coaching institute as well,” he said. Mr Lone said he expected his score to be around what he secured, but, the all-India rank of 10 was beyond his expectations. “I had no idea I will get this rank. I was surprised when the results came. My parents were also surprised, but are very happy,” he said.

Asked about his message to future aspirants, Mr Lone said there is no substitute for hard work. “You should work hard as hard work brings results. You have to be consistent and you will achieve good things finally,” he said. He said at least 7-9 hours of study were needed to crack the examination with flying colours. He said the major difficulty he faced was the shift from offline to online in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

“The problem with online learning was frequent internet shutdowns and restricted network speeds in Shopian. However, the coaching institute offered additional classes, video lectures which helped a lot,” he added. Mr Lone did his primary schooling at two private schools in Shopian and then enrolled himself at the government higher secondary school in Turkwamgam village of the district for Class 11 and 12. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and politicians congratulated Mr Lone for the feat.

“Congratulations to Haziq Parveez Lone from Shopian for securing the all-India 10th rank in NEET UG 2022 result. Proud of your achievements. My best wishes to all the candidates from Jammu and Kashmir, who have qualified in the NEET exam,” Mr Sinha wrote on Twitter. “Overjoyed to see Haziq Lone from Shopian secure tenth rank in the NEET exams. My best wishes to him for a bright future,” Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet. Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also felicitated Mr Lone for the success.