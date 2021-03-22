Haryana Waives Tuition Fee For Underprivileged Girl Students In Colleges, Universities

Haryana waives tuition fee for underprivileged girl students in colleges

Haryana has introduced relaxation in the tution fee charged for the girl students pursuing post graduation courses. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the new rule for tuition fees levied by higher educational institutions.

As per the new rule, the state government and government-aided colleges and universities will not be taking tuition fees from girl students who belong to the families which have an annual income less than Rs 1.80 Lakhs from all sources.

हरियाणा के सरकारी व सरकारी सहायता प्राप्त कॉलेजों में स्नातकोत्तर कक्षाओं में पढ़ने वाली जिन छात्राओं के परिवारों की सभी स्रोतों से 1.80 लाख रूपए से कम वार्षिक आय है, उन छात्राओं से ट्यूशन-फीस नहीं ली जाएगी। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) March 22, 2021

The Haryana government had recently taken a slew of measures to bring changes to the colleges and universities. It promised free textbooks to the college students under the Scheduled Caste category.

Then it announced that the colleges and universities will be made tobacco-free as part of the anti-tobacco drive. Various authorities will be trying to make the students aware about harmful impacts of tobacco and discourage its usage.

The Haryana government has earlier announced a scheme for the college girls in the states. It had promised passports to all the girl students along with their graduation degree.