Haryana Waives Tuition Fee For Underprivileged Girl Students In Colleges, Universities

Haryana has introduced relaxation in the tution fee charged for the girl students pursuing post graduation courses. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the new rule for tuition fees levied by higher educational institutions.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 22, 2021 6:58 pm IST

Haryana Waives Tuition Fee For Underprivileged Girl Students In Colleges, Universities
Haryana waives tuition fee for underprivileged girl students in colleges
New Delhi:

Haryana has introduced relaxation in the tution fee charged for the girl students pursuing post graduation courses. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the new rule for tuition fees levied by higher educational institutions.

As per the new rule, the state government and government-aided colleges and universities will not be taking tuition fees from girl students who belong to the families which have an annual income less than Rs 1.80 Lakhs from all sources.

The Haryana government had recently taken a slew of measures to bring changes to the colleges and universities. It promised free textbooks to the college students under the Scheduled Caste category.

Then it announced that the colleges and universities will be made tobacco-free as part of the anti-tobacco drive. Various authorities will be trying to make the students aware about harmful impacts of tobacco and discourage its usage.

The Haryana government has earlier announced a scheme for the college girls in the states. It had promised passports to all the girl students along with their graduation degree.

