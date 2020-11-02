  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana Colleges, Universities To Open From November 16

Haryana Colleges, Universities To Open From November 16

The Haryana Government has decided to open colleges and universities from November 16, while online classes have started from Monday, an official said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 2, 2020 10:48 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

NIT Silchar Hosts 18th Convocation Virtually; Education Minister Addresses Students
Non-Payment Of Salaries: High Court Says DU Teachers Can’t Be Allowed To Suffer
IIT Madras Students Develop Multilingual Digital Game To Create COVID-19 Awareness
PIL Against Physical Exams By GGSIPU; High Court Seeks Centre, Delhi Government Stands
S P Jain (SPJIMR) PGDM Registrations Open Till November 27; Check Details Here
AUD Releases MA Entrance Exam Schedule; Exams Start From November 6
Haryana Colleges, Universities To Open From November 16
Haryana Colleges, Universities To Open From November 16
Chandigarh:

The Haryana Government has decided to open colleges and universities from November 16, while online classes have started from Monday, an official said. In view of the needs of students studying in colleges and universities, it has been decided to open government, government-aided, private colleges and universities from November 16 following the standard operating procedures, according to the official.

The official also said that academic staff would be present in the institutions. If students need to clarify their doubts, they can visit the college keeping in mind the norms of social distancing and following the coronavirus guidelines, the official added.

The Haryana Government earlier had also allowed students of Classes 9 to 12 to visit their schools in areas outside COVID-19 containment zones only, on a voluntary basis for academic guidance.

According to the Unlock 5 guidelines, states and Union Territories have been given the flexibility to take a decision to reopen their educational institutions. Following which some of the states have opened schools and colleges after a gap of seven months while many have not reopened yet.

Click here for more Education News
Educational Institutions Haryana Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Schools Reopen In Uttarakhand For Classes 10, 12; Thin Students' Attendance
Schools Reopen In Uttarakhand For Classes 10, 12; Thin Students' Attendance
Educational Institutes Reopen In Assam After Seven Months
Educational Institutes Reopen In Assam After Seven Months
MHT CET 2020 Additional Exams On November 7; Admit Cards Soon
MHT CET 2020 Additional Exams On November 7; Admit Cards Soon
Osmania University Postpones CPGET 2020; Registration To Reopen Again
Osmania University Postpones CPGET 2020; Registration To Reopen Again
UCEED Supplementary Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Details Here
UCEED Supplementary Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................