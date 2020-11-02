Haryana Colleges, Universities To Open From November 16

The Haryana Government has decided to open colleges and universities from November 16, while online classes have started from Monday, an official said. In view of the needs of students studying in colleges and universities, it has been decided to open government, government-aided, private colleges and universities from November 16 following the standard operating procedures, according to the official.

The official also said that academic staff would be present in the institutions. If students need to clarify their doubts, they can visit the college keeping in mind the norms of social distancing and following the coronavirus guidelines, the official added.

The Haryana Government earlier had also allowed students of Classes 9 to 12 to visit their schools in areas outside COVID-19 containment zones only, on a voluntary basis for academic guidance.

According to the Unlock 5 guidelines, states and Union Territories have been given the flexibility to take a decision to reopen their educational institutions. Following which some of the states have opened schools and colleges after a gap of seven months while many have not reopened yet.