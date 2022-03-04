Haryana To Set Up Nursing Colleges In 6 Districts

Nursing colleges to set up in Haryana districts

The Haryana government will open nursing colleges in six districts of the state, Medical Education Minister, Anil Vij said. The nursing colleges will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The information has been shared by the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department (DIPR), Haryana in a tweet.

The state government has formulated a new nursing policy under which there should be a 100-bedded hospital in a nursing college or it should be accredited from a NABH certified hospital located within a radius of 10 km and the capacity of that hospital should be 100 beds, Mr Anil Vij said.

"During the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session, Medical Education Minister, Mr. Anil Vij said that the State Government is going to open Nursing Colleges in 6 districts, which will be inaugurated soon by the Chief Minister Mr. Manohar Lal," the DIPR Haryana tweeted.

Earlier last month, the Chief Minister had said his government will set up hospitals with a capacity of 200 beds each in every district of the state to provide better and affordable health care to its citizens.

The hospital will be built on 8 acres at IMT Manesar at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, he had said, adding a nursing college in 5 acres will also be set up.

Currently, the state has two hospitals with 500 beds — PGI Rohtak and Nalhad Medical College — and a hospital with at least 600 beds in Badsa.