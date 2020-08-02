Haryana Switches To Online Mode For Polytechnic Admission

Haryana has launched an online portal for admission to state Polytechnic institutes

Haryana Technical Education Minister Anil Vij, on Saturday, inaugurated the Online Admission Process started by the Department for Engineering and Diploma courses for session 2020-21. The online portal will allow students to apply for admission in polytechnic courses from the comfort of their homes. The online application process started from August 1 on the Haryana State Technical Education Society (HSTES), 'hstes.org.in'.

The Technical Education Minister said that due to the circumstances that arose after COVID-19, it has become difficult for students to visit institutions to complete their admission process, whereas certificate verification is not possible without the original certificates.

Hence, to simplify the situation, the State Technical Education Department has developed special software with the help of National Informatics Centre Haryana, which will be used for the admission process.

The software will not only accept applications online but will also verify the certificates with the help of Digilocker. Mr. Vij said that permission letters have been obtained for verification of the certificates of candidates of various states available in the Digilocker of that state and their links will be made available to various institutions, so that this process can be completed easily.

Mr. Vij said that currently there are 37 State Polytechnic Institutes and four Aided Institutes in Haryana, in which diploma courses are available in 36 different trades. In these institutions 13,131 seats of engineering-diploma courses and 810 seats of vocational diploma course are available. Besides this, there are 151 Self-Financed Institutions, which have approximately 26,000 seats in engineering and diploma courses.

The Principal Secretary, Department of Technical Education, Mr. Ankur Gupta informed that the is implementing advanced and updated All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) module courses as per the requirement of various industries.







