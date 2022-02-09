  • Home
Haryana Schools To Reopen Tomorrow; Follow These Covid-19 Guidelines

Haryana Schools Reopening: The schools in Haryana for classes 1 to 9 will be reopened from February 10. Follow these Covid-19 guidelines

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 9, 2022 11:36 am IST | Source: Careers360

Schools to reopen from February 10
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Haryana Schools Reopening: The schools in Haryana will be reopened for classes 1 to 9 from Thursday (February 10) in physical mode. The students at the time of attending physical classes need to follow strict Covid-19 guidelines, including SOPs. Among the Covid-19 SOPs are mandatory thermal screening, alternate seating arrangement, students need to wear face masks and carry hand sanitisers.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal, while announcing the reopening of Haryana schools for the students of Classes 1 to 9 in offline mode said that parents who want to send their children to school can do so, however, online classes will also continue.

"In Haryana schools will be opened for Classes 1 to 9 from February 10. COVID-19 appropriate behavior will be strictly followed in the classrooms. Parents who want to send their children to school can send. Online classes will also continue," the Minister in his social media handle said in Hindi.

Students of Class 10, 11 and 12 have been allowed to visit their schools for physical classes from February 1 onwards. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij earlier said that children in the age group of 15-18 years who are not vaccinated against Covid will not be allowed to enter schools, when they reopen. Over 15 lakh children in Haryana between 15-18 years of age are eligible to get Covid vaccine and vaccination for this age group started on January 3.

haryana school admission Haryana Schools
