Haryana Schools Summer Vacation From June 1; New Academic Session Begins In July

As per the notification issued by the Directorate of School Education (DoE), Haryana, all schools in the state will remain closed from June 1 to June 30.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 27, 2022 10:59 am IST

New Delhi:

The Haryana government has announced summer vacation in all government and private schools from June 1, 2022. As per the notification issued by the Directorate of School Education (DoE), Haryana, all schools in the state will remain closed from June 1 to June 30. The new academic session will begin from July 1, 2022. All schools are directed to implement this order.

Amidst scorching heat, the DoE had also revised the school timings. As per the revised schedule, the school timings for Classes 1 to 12 will be from 7 am to 12 pm.

During the summer vacations, the students of Classes 10 and 12 will continue to attend online classes. To facilitate the students of Classes 10 and 12, the Haryana government had earlier launched its ambitious "e-Adhigam" scheme under which nearly three lakh tablets were distributed to government school students of Classes 10 and 12. These devices come with pre-loaded content along with personalised and adaptive learning software, and 2GB free data.

Summer vacation for schools and universities has already been announced in several states. Many states have also decided to reduce summer vacations in order to compensate for the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced schools, colleges, and other educational institutions to shut down.

