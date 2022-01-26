Haryana Schools Reopening Date Announced For Classes 10-12

Image credit: Shutterstock Haryana school reopening date announced (representational)

The Haryana government has announced school reopening date for students of classes 10-12. Students of Class 10, 11 and 12 will be allowed to visit their schools for physical classes February 1 onwards, education Minister Kanwar Pal said on January 25.

“(The) Haryana government has decided to reopen schools for classes 10th, 11th and 12th from February 1, 2022,” the minister tweeted yesterday.

The announcement came a day after the minister saying no decision has been taken yet regarding reopening schools in the state.

"Though we were planning to open schools at 33% capacity on different days, but no decision yet. As the COVID cases decline, we can think over reopening of schools," News Agency ANI quoted Education Minister Kanwar Pal, as saying.

The schools, colleges in the state will remain closed till January 26. Meanwhile, online teaching will contine, in which schools and colleges will take necessary action by focusing on the preparation for the upcoming examination, the education minister had earlier said.

When schools reopen, children in the age group of 15-18 years who are not vaccinated against Covid will not be allowed to enter schools, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had earlier said.

Over 15 lakh children in Haryana between 15-18 years of age are eligible to get Covid vaccine and vaccination for this age group started on January 3.