  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana Schools To Reopen Tomorrow For Classes 9, 11

Haryana Schools To Reopen Tomorrow For Classes 9, 11

Physical classes for classes 9 and 11 students in Haryana will resume tomorrow, December 21. Before this, on December 14, Haryana reopened schools for students in classes 10 and 12 who will appear for board exams next year.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 20, 2020 1:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply At Cbse.nic.in
Refund Cancellation, Migration Fee Of First Year UG, PG Students: UGC To Universities
Karnataka To Reopen Schools, PU Colleges For Classes 10, 12 Students From January 1
Education Stories That Made Us Smile In 2020
Education Minister Confers Sparsh Ganga Awards To Uttarakhand Teachers
Karnataka Government Tie Up With British Council To Bolster Bilateral Cooperation In Higher Education
Haryana Schools To Reopen Tomorrow For Classes 9, 11
Haryana Schools To Reopen Tomorrow For Classes 9, 11
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Physical classes for classes 9 and 11 students in Haryana will resume from tomorrow, December 21. To attend classes, students will have to submit a medical certificate not older than 72 hours stating that their general health is fine and they do not have any coronavirus like symptoms.

Before this, on December 14, Haryana reopened schools for students in classes 10 and 12 who will appear for board exams next year.

The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, had earlier said that students, teachers, and non-teaching staff will have to go through temperature checks daily and those suffering from fever will not be permitted to enter schools.

Before coming to schools, all the students will need to go for a free medical check-up at their nearest Community Health Centre, Primary Health Centre or where a doctor will examine them and certify that they are free from COVID-19-like symptoms and their health is fine.

Students will be allowed to enter school after producing this certificate, which should not be older than four days from date of coming to school, an official statement said.

Apart from this, students will also have to submit written consent from their parents, the order said.

Schools in Haryana reopened earlier for classes 9 to 12 but amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the state government had last month ordered the closure of all schools.

Click here for more Education News

With inputs from PTI

Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU 2nd Special Cut-Off List 2020 Released, Check Here
DU 2nd Special Cut-Off List 2020 Released, Check Here
MHT CET Registration 2020 For MBA, BArch Ends Today, Apply At Mahacet.org
MHT CET Registration 2020 For MBA, BArch Ends Today, Apply At Mahacet.org
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply At Cbse.nic.in
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply At Cbse.nic.in
SNAP 2020 Exam Today At 11 AM
SNAP 2020 Exam Today At 11 AM
CBSE Revised Syllabus, Sample Paper For Class 12 Chemistry Exam
CBSE Revised Syllabus, Sample Paper For Class 12 Chemistry Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................