Haryana Schools To Reopen Tomorrow For Classes 9, 11

Physical classes for classes 9 and 11 students in Haryana will resume from tomorrow, December 21. To attend classes, students will have to submit a medical certificate not older than 72 hours stating that their general health is fine and they do not have any coronavirus like symptoms.

Before this, on December 14, Haryana reopened schools for students in classes 10 and 12 who will appear for board exams next year.

The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, had earlier said that students, teachers, and non-teaching staff will have to go through temperature checks daily and those suffering from fever will not be permitted to enter schools.

Before coming to schools, all the students will need to go for a free medical check-up at their nearest Community Health Centre, Primary Health Centre or where a doctor will examine them and certify that they are free from COVID-19-like symptoms and their health is fine.

Students will be allowed to enter school after producing this certificate, which should not be older than four days from date of coming to school, an official statement said.

Apart from this, students will also have to submit written consent from their parents, the order said.

Schools in Haryana reopened earlier for classes 9 to 12 but amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the state government had last month ordered the closure of all schools.