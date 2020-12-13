Haryana Schools To Reopen Tomorrow For Classes 10, 12

Image credit: Shutterstock Haryana Schools To Reopen Tomorrow For Classes 10 And 12

Schools in Haryana will reopen from tomorrow, December 14, for students of classes 10 and 12 appearing for board examinations next year, and for classes 9 and 11, schools will reopen from December 21.

Students, in order to attend these classes, will have to submit a medical certificate not older than 72 hours stating that their general health is fine and they do not have any coronavirus like symptoms.

Students of Class 10 and Class 12 in both government and private schools will be allowed to visit their schools for three hours between 10 am and 1 pm daily.

As per a statement from the Directorate of School Education, students, teachers, and non-teaching staff will have to go through temperature checks daily and those suffering from fever will not be permitted to enter.

Before coming to schools, all the students will need to go for a free medical check-up at their nearest Community Health Centre, Primary Health Centre or where a doctor will examine them and provide medical certificate, it said. The doctor needs to certify that they are free from COVID-19-like symptoms and their health is fine.

The students will require this certificate, which should not be older than four days from date of coming to school, to gain entry into the educational institution, according to the order.

Apart from this, students will also have to bring written consent from their parents. Schools will follow all COVID-19 related protocols, the order said.

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government had last month ordered the closure of all schools, which had earlier reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12.

Over 150 school students from three Haryana districts -- Rewari, Jind and Jhajjar -- had tested positive for the coronavirus last month after which all the schools had been closed until further orders.

The Home Ministry earlier gave States and Union Territories the flexibility to take a decision regarding reopening of educational institutions. While some of the states have opened schools and colleges after a gap of several months, many have not reopened yet.