Haryana: Schools To Remain Shut Till November 30

Haryana Government on Friday has decided to shut all private and government schools till November 30 as the number of COVID-19 cases increase.

Haryana Government’s decision came soon after Mumbai city's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decision to close down schools till December 31.

Over 150 school students from three districts in Haryana have tested positive for coronavirus, prompting authorities to order closure of the educational institutions for a few days, officials said on Wednesday.

While 91 students from 13 schools in Rewari district have tested positive for COVID-19, 30 students and 10 teachers of various schools in Jind district too have contracted the infection.

Thirty-four students and two teachers from Jhajjar district were also found infected with the virus, the officials said.

Earlier today, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij administered a trial dose of potential COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

The third phase trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin began in the state on Friday and the 67-year old senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was administered the trial dose at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt.