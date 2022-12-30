Haryana Schools To Remain Closed From January 1 To 15 For Winter Break

Haryana schools will remain closed from January 1 to 15

Schools in Haryana will remain closed for winter break between January 1 and January 15, 2023. The Haryana Directorate of School Education direction to keep schools closed from January 1 to January 15 will be applicable to both private and public schools. However, during this period, Class 10 and Class 12 will be held from 10 am to 2 pm to prepare them for 2023 board exams.

The Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department in a social media post said: “Winter vacation has been declared in all schools of Haryana from January 1, 2023 to January 15, 2023. However, in view of the board examinations, classes for Class 10th and 12th will be held from 10 am to 2 pm.”

Teachers taking extra classes for 2023 board exams for Class 10 and 12 will get earned leave in return as per rules.

Meanwhile, Haryana Schools have been functioning as per revised timings due to the dip in temperature from December 1. For schools taking classes in a single shift, schools are functioning between 9:30 am and 3:30 pm, while for schools which are taking classes in double shift, the first shift will be from 7:55 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be held between 12:40 pm and 5:15 pm.