Haryana: Schools In Several Districts To Be Closed On October 30, November 2 Due To Elections

Schools in several districts in Haryana- Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar to be closed on October 30 and November 2 in view of the elections for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti, Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DPR Haryana) in a tweet informed. Apart from schools, educational institutions, offices, factories will be closed on these dates so that employees working in these institutions can caste their votes.