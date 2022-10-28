Haryana: Schools In Several Districts To Be Closed On October 30, November 2 Due To Elections
Schools in several districts in Haryana will be closed on October 30 and November 2
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 28, 2022 4:45 pm IST
Schools in several districts in Haryana- Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar to be closed on October 30 and November 2 in view of the elections for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti, Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DPR Haryana) in a tweet informed. Apart from schools, educational institutions, offices, factories will be closed on these dates so that employees working in these institutions can caste their votes.
Click here for more Education News