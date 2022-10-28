Haryana: Schools In Several Districts To Be Closed On October 30, November 2 Due To Elections

  • Home
Schools in several districts in Haryana will be closed on October 30 and November 2

Updated: Oct 28, 2022 4:45 pm IST

Schools in several districts in Haryana to be closed on October 30 and November 2
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Schools in several districts in Haryana- Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar to be closed on October 30 and November 2 in view of the elections for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti, Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DPR Haryana) in a tweet informed. Apart from schools, educational institutions, offices, factories will be closed on these dates so that employees working in these institutions can caste their votes.

