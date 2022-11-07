Haryana Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed On November 9, 12 Due To Panchayat Polls In Those Areas

Haryana educational institutions to remain closed on November 9 and 12 due to Panchayat polls

Haryana schools and colleges will remain closed on November 9 and November 12 due to the Panchayat polls in those areas. The second phase of elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Haryana will be held in nine districts on November 9 and 12. The nine districts of Haryana are Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat.

The Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department in a social media post said: “For elections to the members of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonepat (except village Sambhalkha of Ladwa block of Kurukshetra district) on 9th November and 12th November, 2022 Will be a public holiday.”

“State government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions as well as factories, commercial establishments, shops, etc. located in the areas of Panchayati Raj institutions will also observe a public holiday, so that the employees working in these institutions will also be able to vote,” it added.

Haryana will be conducting the voting for the posts of Sarpanch, members of the Panchayat Samiti and zila parishad will be done through the electronic voting machine while the voting for Panches will be conducted through ballot paper. Around 36,000 employees and officers have been deputed to ensure the smooth conduct of the election process.