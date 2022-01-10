  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana Schools, Colleges Closed Till January 26, Online Classes To Continue

Haryana Schools, Colleges Closed Till January 26, Online Classes To Continue

Informing this, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal tweeted: In view of the increasing cases of COVID-19, the government has decided to keep the schools and colleges of the state closed till 26 January for the safety of the students.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 10, 2022 2:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Jammu And Kashmir Administration Orders Online Classes Up To College Level Amid Surge In Covid Cases
Uttar Pradesh Government Order Closure Of Schools For Physical Classes
Rajasthan Schools In Urban Areas Closed Till January 30 Amid Covid Surge
COVID-19: Schools To Remain Closed From January 10 In Puducherry
Nationwide School Closure Should Be Avoided Whenever Possible: UNICEF Chief
School Closure 2022 LIVE: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi; Check State-Wise Updates On Schools, Colleges Closing
Haryana Schools, Colleges Closed Till January 26, Online Classes To Continue
COVID-19: Haryana schools, colleges closed till January 26 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Haryana Schools, Colleges Closed: The Haryana government has decided to close all schools and colleges in the state till January 26, keeping in view the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state. During this period, schools and colleges will conduct online classes for their students.

Informing this, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal tweeted: In view of the increasing cases of COVID-19, the government has decided to keep the schools and colleges of the state closed till 26 January for the safety of the students.

He added: Online teaching will continue, in which schools and colleges will take necessary action by focusing on the preparation for the upcoming examination.

The Haryana Higher Education Department had earlier this month said that all universities and colleges in the state will remain closed till January 12. Now, after Mr Pal’s announcement, educational institutions will remain closed till January 26.

The Haryana Government had previously announced that it will try to vaccinate eligible children in the 15 to 18 years age group by January 10.

"The health department teams will vaccinate children in the age group of 15 to 18 years in schools. The government's effort is to achieve the target of vaccinating all eligible adolescents in the state before January 10,” the Chief Minister’s Office, Haryana had tweeted on January 4.

Click here for more Education News
Education News COVID-19 Haryana Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AKTU Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule, Classes In Online Mode Till January 16
AKTU Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule, Classes In Online Mode Till January 16
Osmania University Exams Postponed, Hostels Closed Till January 16
Osmania University Exams Postponed, Hostels Closed Till January 16
JEE Main, NEET 2022 Exam Dates Expected Soon; Know About Application Process
JEE Main, NEET 2022 Exam Dates Expected Soon; Know About Application Process
UCEED 2022 Admit Card Release Date Announced; Details Here
UCEED 2022 Admit Card Release Date Announced; Details Here
“Reviewing Situation”, GATE 2022 “May Or May Not” Be Postponed: IIT Kharagpur Official
“Reviewing Situation”, GATE 2022 “May Or May Not” Be Postponed: IIT Kharagpur Official
.......................... Advertisement ..........................