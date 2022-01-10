Haryana Schools, Colleges Closed Till January 26, Online Classes To Continue

Image credit: Shutterstock COVID-19: Haryana schools, colleges closed till January 26 (representational)

Haryana Schools, Colleges Closed: The Haryana government has decided to close all schools and colleges in the state till January 26, keeping in view the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state. During this period, schools and colleges will conduct online classes for their students.

Informing this, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal tweeted: In view of the increasing cases of COVID-19, the government has decided to keep the schools and colleges of the state closed till 26 January for the safety of the students.

He added: Online teaching will continue, in which schools and colleges will take necessary action by focusing on the preparation for the upcoming examination.

Covid-19 महामारी के बढ़ते मामलों के मध्यनजर विद्यार्थियों की सुरक्षा हेतू सरकार द्वारा राज्य के स्कूलों तथा कॉलेजों को 26 जनवरी तक बंद रखने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

ऑनलाइन शिक्षण जारी रहेगा, जिसमे आगामी परीक्षा की तैयारी पर केंद्रित होकर स्कूल व कॉलेज आवश्यक कार्रवाई करेंगे । — Ch. Kanwar Pal (@chkanwarpal) January 10, 2022

The Haryana Higher Education Department had earlier this month said that all universities and colleges in the state will remain closed till January 12. Now, after Mr Pal’s announcement, educational institutions will remain closed till January 26.

The Haryana Government had previously announced that it will try to vaccinate eligible children in the 15 to 18 years age group by January 10.

"The health department teams will vaccinate children in the age group of 15 to 18 years in schools. The government's effort is to achieve the target of vaccinating all eligible adolescents in the state before January 10,” the Chief Minister’s Office, Haryana had tweeted on January 4.