Haryana Schools To Begin Regular Sessions For Classes 1 and 2 From March 1

Schools in Haryana reopened for the students of classes 3 to 5 on Wednesday, while regular classes for grades 1 and 2 will start from March 1. Students of classes 3 to 5 returned to classrooms after a gap of almost a year as physical classes were suspended to check the spread of COVID-19. The classes for grades 3 to 5 are being held from 10 am to 1.30 pm.

The Haryana government has also decided to start regular classes for grade 1 and 2 from March 1. The school timings will be from 10 am to 1.30 pm, an official statement said here. The parents of the students have to submit a consent letter to the school head/ class teacher before sending them to schools. Besides this, parents who want to continue online education can continue to do so, it said.

The government has decided that the schools shall not compel the parents to send their wards, the statement said. Schools for classes 6 to 12 had already reopened in the state over the past few months. The state government had later decided to reopen schools for students of classes 3 to 5 from February 24. Schools have been asked have to follow all COVID-19 related guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs). Each school will be divided into three wings.

If a student in a wing is found to be COVID-19 positive, that wing will be closed for 10 days and the entire school will be sanitised, the statement said. If students in more than one wing are found to be COVID-19 positive, the entire school will be closed for 10 days, it said.