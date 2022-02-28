Haryana School Timings To Be Changed For All Classes From Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock The school timings for teachers and students will remain the same. (representational)

The Directorate of School Education, Haryana has issued a notification regarding the change in school timings. Now, the schools in Haryana will function from 8 am to 2:30 pm and this decision will be in effect from Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The school timings for both the teachers and students will remain the same, it said.

The decision was conveyed by the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, via a tweet.

The tweet which was in Hindi read, "Haryana government has changed the school timings from 1st March 2022. Now schools will open from 8 am to 2:30 pm. In this regard, the Directorate of School Education has issued instructions to all District Education Officers and District Elementary Education Officers."

Haryana schools were reopened for Classes 1 to 9 on February 10, while the offline sessions for students in Classes 10, 11, and 12 began on February 1.