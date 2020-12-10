  • Home
Haryana To Reopen Schools For Students Of Class 10, 12 From December 14

Haryana Government will reopen schools for students of Classes 10 and 12 from December 14 and for classes 9 and 11, schools will reopen for the students from December 21.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 10, 2020 5:57 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Haryana Government will reopen the schools for physical classes for students of Class 10 and Class 12 from December 14 and for classes 9 and 11, schools will reopen for the students from December 21. However, a statement issued by the Haryana Directorate of School Education said that the students will have to produce medical certificates confirming their COVID-19 status of not older than 72 hours to attend the physical classes. Students of Class 10 and Class 12 will be allowed to visit their schools from December 14 for three hours between 10 am and 1 pm daily.

As per the Directorate statement, temperature of the teaching and non-teaching staff, the students will have to be checked daily and those suffering from fever will not be provided entry to the school premises. The statement on reopening of Haryana schools further said that the district administrations will ensure free medical check-up of students.

The Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, in their social media handle said: “Schools will be opened in Haryana for students of 10th to 12th from December 14.”

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, states and Union Territories have been given the flexibility to take a decision to reopen their educational institutions in their states. Following which some of them have opened the schools and colleges after a gap of several months while many have not reopened yet.

