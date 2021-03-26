HBSE Date Sheet 2021: Haryana Board Releases Classes 10,12 Exam Schedules

  • Home
HBSE Date Sheet 2021: Haryana has released date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Class 10 exams will begin on April 22 with Social Science paper and Class 12 exams will begin on April 20 with Hindi paper.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 26, 2021 10:21 pm IST

HBSE date sheet 2021 released for classes 10, 12
New Delhi:

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Class 10 exams will begin on April 22 with Social Science paper and Class 12 exams will begin on April 20 with Hindi paper. The exams will be held in pen-and-paper mode at examination centres.

It had earlier said the the board practical exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held between April 5 and April 10. The students can visit the official website bseh.org.in to access the board exams date sheets.


The Haryana Board had released the admit cards for conducted the compartment, additional, and special exams. A total of 26,060 students are going to appear in the compartment, additional, and special exams this year.

Other states have also released their respective schedules for Classes 10 and 12 board exams. Today, the Bihar School Education Board had released the results for Class 12 board examinations.

