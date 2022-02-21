  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana: Parents Protest Against Government’s Decision To Conduct Class 5, 8 Board Exams In April

Haryana: Parents Protest Against Government’s Decision To Conduct Class 5, 8 Board Exams In April

The protest was held by parents of Class 5 and Class 8 students studying in 12 schools across Gurugram governed by CBSE, CISCE, and IB Boards.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 21, 2022 1:46 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

PM Modi Addresses Webinar On Education Budget 2022: Top Points
"Digital Connectivity Is What Kept Our Education System Alive In This Pandemic," Says PM Modi
PM Modi To Address Education Ministry's Webinar On Budget 2022 Implementation Today
President Kovind To Inaugurate 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' Lecture-Competition Programme On February 22
Indian High Commission Issues Advisory For Students Affected By Closure Of 3 Canadian Colleges
Rs 1,827 Crore For National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship For Next 5 Years
Haryana: Parents Protest Against Government’s Decision To Conduct Class 5, 8 Board Exams In April
Parents in Haryana protest against Class 5, 8 board exams (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Gurugram:

Parents of school students staged a protest on Sunday against the proposal of the Haryana Government to hold Board exams for Classes 5 and 8 in April 2022. The protest was held by parents of Class 5 and Class 8 students studying in 12 schools across Gurugram governed by CBSE, CISCE, and IB Boards. It was held at Leisure Valley in Gurugram.

The parents contended that after 650 days of school closures, it will will be difficult to sit for the exams for children who are already struggling to overcome learning gaps. A new Board exam will create additional pressure on them, they said.

“Children are already preparing for their term 2 final exams, while dealing with COVID restrictions. Many have not had digital access to classrooms, and have been struggling with hybrid teaching. “Trying to prepare for a new Board exam will be impossible for them,” they said.

“The proposed BSEH (Board of Secondary Education, Haryana) syllabus differs from syllabi being taught in many schools. Students from a large number of schools are not familiar with this syllabus, and it is unfair to expect them to study it in a little over a month,” said the protesting parents.

The parents will be presenting their case to the Haryana Education Department and the state Chief Minister. The matter is already a subject of a court case -- Haryana United Schools & others vs. State of Haryana and others -- at the Chandigarh High Court. It will be heard next on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
haryana board Haryana Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Likely This Week At Cbseresults.nic.in
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Likely This Week At Cbseresults.nic.in
Fresh UG Curriculum To Be Ready In 3-4 Months: Delhi University
Fresh UG Curriculum To Be Ready In 3-4 Months: Delhi University
PM Modi Addresses Webinar On Education Budget 2022: Top Points
PM Modi Addresses Webinar On Education Budget 2022: Top Points
"Digital Connectivity Is What Kept Our Education System Alive In This Pandemic," Says PM Modi
Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Demanding Alternative Assessment
Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Demanding Alternative Assessment
.......................... Advertisement ..........................