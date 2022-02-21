Haryana: Parents Protest Against Government’s Decision To Conduct Class 5, 8 Board Exams In April

Image credit: Shutterstock Parents in Haryana protest against Class 5, 8 board exams (representational)

Parents of school students staged a protest on Sunday against the proposal of the Haryana Government to hold Board exams for Classes 5 and 8 in April 2022. The protest was held by parents of Class 5 and Class 8 students studying in 12 schools across Gurugram governed by CBSE, CISCE, and IB Boards. It was held at Leisure Valley in Gurugram.

The parents contended that after 650 days of school closures, it will will be difficult to sit for the exams for children who are already struggling to overcome learning gaps. A new Board exam will create additional pressure on them, they said.

“Children are already preparing for their term 2 final exams, while dealing with COVID restrictions. Many have not had digital access to classrooms, and have been struggling with hybrid teaching. “Trying to prepare for a new Board exam will be impossible for them,” they said.

“The proposed BSEH (Board of Secondary Education, Haryana) syllabus differs from syllabi being taught in many schools. Students from a large number of schools are not familiar with this syllabus, and it is unfair to expect them to study it in a little over a month,” said the protesting parents.

The parents will be presenting their case to the Haryana Education Department and the state Chief Minister. The matter is already a subject of a court case -- Haryana United Schools & others vs. State of Haryana and others -- at the Chandigarh High Court. It will be heard next on Monday.

