Haryana Open School Improvement Exam 2021 In September; Check Details

BSEH has commenced the application process for the improvement examination

Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has commenced the application process for the improvement examination for open school students. Improvement exams are being conducted by the board for students who are not satisfied with marks awarded to them in the April 2021 board results.

Students who want to appear for the improvement examination can visit the official website of the Haryana board- bseh.org.in.

The application process for Haryana Open School Improvement Exam 2021 starts on August 17 and will close on August 27.

No exam fee will be applicable to the students who are appearing for the exam or had failed in the previously announced result for the Secondary and Senior Secondary (open school) Examination April-2021.

Haryana Open school improvement exam 2021 will be conducted in September 2021, as informed by the Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) through an official notice.

Students who wish to appear for the examination for partial marks improvement and full subject marks improvement will be required to pay the examination fee. In such cases, Rs 900 for secondary and Rs 1,050 for senior secondary will be applicable as examination fees.

Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) declared the Haryana Open School, HOS Class 12th Result 2021on August 5. In which, the pass percentage was 100 per cent.

Out of the total, 27,569 students who appeared for the examination, 19,068 were boys and 8,501 were girls.

In Haryana Open School, HOS Class 10th Result was declared for a total of 20,154 students out of which, 13,700 boys and 6,454 girls. The minimum passing marks for students of this category was 33 percent in all the subjects.