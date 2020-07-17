Haryana Open Board Results Declared At Results.bseh.org.in

The HOS secondary examination result, or Class 10 result, has been announced. Students can access Haryana's open school results on the official website of Board of School Education Haryana, or HBSE. Students can view and download the Hbse open result 2020 10th Class results with the help of roll numbers as mentioned in the Haryana Open School admit cards. More than 11 thousand students had written the Haryana Board open school exams. However, only 17.60 per cent students have qualified the HOS exams while the remaining Haryana board open school students will have to re-appear in the next session.

The board is yet to decide on the BSEH 12th open exam result 2020 date. The secondary, or Class 10, exams were scheduled in March.

HBSE Open Result 2020 10th Class: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE -- bseh.org.in or results.bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link of HOS Class 10th Result 2020

Step 3: Insert the HOS Class 10 roll number

Step 4: Submit and view the HBSE Open Result 2020 Class 10 2020

Along with the official result websites of BSEH, some private portals like examresults.net and indiaresults.com have also hosted the HOS Class 10th results 2020. However, students accessing Class 10 HOS results from the private portals can verify their scores on the official website for authentication.