No Class 5, 8 Board Exams This Year, Says Haryana

Image credit: PTI/ File Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that the board exams will be held from the next session

Haryana 5th, 8th Board Exams 2022: The Haryana government will not conduct the class 5, 8 board exams for this session. Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that the board exams will be held from the next session. "The examinations of both CBSE and Haryana Board have been postponed for time being. From next session, board exams will be held for classes 5 and 8," CM said.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book.

Haryana Alert | Chief Minister Sh @mlkhattar today announced that there will be no board exams for class 5th & 8th this year. The examinations of both CBSE & Haryana Board have been postponed for time being. From next session, board exams will be conducted for 5th & 8th classes. — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) February 21, 2022

Meanwhile, parents of school students staged a protest on Sunday against the proposal of the Haryana Government to hold Board exams for Classes 5 and 8 in April 2022. The protest was held by parents of Class 5 and Class 8 students studying in 12 schools across Gurugram governed by CBSE, CISCE, and IB Boards.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The Haryana government earlier in an Extra Gazette notification, added a clause of board examinations for students of Classes 5 and 8 in the state. The Haryana Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Rules, 2022, requires government and recognised private schools in the state to "conduct regular examinations in the fifth and eighth classes, or to authorise any other agency having expertise in conducting such examinations, at the end of every academic year."

- With PTI Inputs