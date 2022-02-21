  • Home
No Class 5, 8 Board Exams This Year, Says Haryana

Haryana 5th, 8th Board Exams 2022: "The examinations of both CBSE and Haryana Board have been postponed for time being. From next session, board exams will be held for classes 5 and 8," CM said.

Education | Reported By Mohammad Ghazali | Updated: Feb 21, 2022 3:25 pm IST | Source: NDTV

Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that the board exams will be held from the next session
Image credit: PTI/ File
New Delhi:

Haryana 5th, 8th Board Exams 2022: The Haryana government will not conduct the class 5, 8 board exams for this session. Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that the board exams will be held from the next session. "The examinations of both CBSE and Haryana Board have been postponed for time being. From next session, board exams will be held for classes 5 and 8," CM said.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

Meanwhile, parents of school students staged a protest on Sunday against the proposal of the Haryana Government to hold Board exams for Classes 5 and 8 in April 2022. The protest was held by parents of Class 5 and Class 8 students studying in 12 schools across Gurugram governed by CBSE, CISCE, and IB Boards.

The Haryana government earlier in an Extra Gazette notification, added a clause of board examinations for students of Classes 5 and 8 in the state. The Haryana Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Rules, 2022, requires government and recognised private schools in the state to "conduct regular examinations in the fifth and eighth classes, or to authorise any other agency having expertise in conducting such examinations, at the end of every academic year."

- With PTI Inputs

