Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Document Verification Cancelled Amid Protests Against Bond Policy

The round one document verification cancelled till November 6

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022: The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2022 document verification round in Haryana has been cancelled due to ongoing protests by students against the bond policy. The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana has cancelled the round 1 document verification which was scheduled November 2 to 6.

“In continuation of this office public notice, document verification schedule of round-1 for admission to MBBS, BDS courses in govt, govt aided, private medical and dental educational institutes in the state of Haryana, including those under private, minority universities - SGT University, Budhera, Gurugram, Al-Falah University and PDM University, Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar for academic session 2022-23 stands cancelled due to administrative reasons,” DMER official notification mentioned. The document verification schedule will be announced shortly on the university websites- uhsr.ac.in, uhsrugcounselling.com. ALSO READ | NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Activates Reset Option, Unlock Registration Link For Round 2 Counselling

#PGIMS_ROHTAK

MBBS Students arrested,harassed and brutally dragged by police!



No female constable to arrest female students!#BOND_FREE_INDIA🇮🇳

This is totally violation of "Right To Equality" Only Doctors are being forced to work as #BondedLabour! @cmohry @anilvijminister pic.twitter.com/q0WBUrGBkP — FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) November 4, 2022

This is the way our government is treating doctors

When all they were doing was sitting peacefully in their own campus

Please everyone support us#shameonharyanagovt@cmohry @mlkhattar @ndtv @ABVPKarnataka pic.twitter.com/v3oglaVsQU — Neha (@Neha35567903) November 5, 2022

As per the Haryana government's new bond policy, the MBBS students will have to take a bond-cum-loan agreement with the government medical college and bank. The students who will join the government service donot have to pay the bond amount while those who do not want to join government service have to pay the bond amount. “While giving relief to the MBBS students, the Chief Minister ML Khattar decided that now no student will have to pay any bond amount (ie, around Rs.10 lakh fee) at the time of admission to MBBS courses in government medical colleges of the state," DIPR tweeted.

"The government has taken this step so that after doing MBBS, students can work in government hospitals and give their services to the people of the state. The Chief Minister said that the State Government is moving ahead with the objective of providing health facilities to every person, especially the needy,” it added.