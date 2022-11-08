Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Document Verification Begins; List of Documents Required

Image credit: Shutterstock Haryana NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 document verification begins.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Haryana has started the Haryana National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 1 document verification process today, November 8. Candidates can complete the Haryana NEET UG document verification till November 12, 2022.

The Haryana NEET UG 2022 counselling round 1 document verification will be held at PWD Rest House, Gurugram near Forest Office. Candidates need to go in person along with all original documents in front of the admission committee. Candidates need to join the allotted institute after document verification on November 14, 2022.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1: List Of Documents Required For Verification

Matriculation certificate/ High School/ ICSE/ Class 10/ Class 12 or its equivalent certificate as proof of birth. Three copies of the recent passport-size photograph Character certificate of the Head of institution last attended or first class executive magistrate. Resident certificate Caste certificate Certificate of dependent of freedom fighter certificate (if any) Certificate of ESM priority-wise (if any) Creamy Non-Creamy certificate for BC-A/BC-B category candidates Income and asset certificate for EWS category candidates Certificate of disability (if any) Result card of NEET UG 2022 As proof of identification aadhar card/PAN card/driving license/passport/voter ID/ration card/Parivar Pehchan Patra Printout of the application form.

Documents required for NRI/OCI/PIO category candidates

Copy of the passport of candidate/parents/sponsorer Documentary evidence/ certificate of NRI/OCI/PIO (if any) Sponsorship affidavit from NRI stating that the sponsorer will bear all the expenses for the whole duration of study of the candidate (if any) Relationship affidavit Provisional tuition fee has to be paid only through the NRE/NRI/NRO/foreign bank account of candidate/parent/sponsorer Proof of NRE/NRI/NRO/ foreign account Candidates who are provisionally allotted seats have to deposit a "provisional tuition fee" through the admission web portal.

The NEET UG 2022 counselling is for admission to the MBBS and BDS courses in the government, government-aided, private unaided medical and dental institutes including those under SGT University, Budhera, Gurugram; PDM University Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar and Al-Falah University, Village Dhoj, Faridabad in the state.