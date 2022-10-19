  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins At Uhsrugcounselling.com

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins At Uhsrugcounselling.com

Haryana NEET UG 2022 counselling registration is ongoing and will end on October 23. Candidates can register through- uhsrugcounselling.com.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 19, 2022 3:40 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Extends UG NEET Registration Deadline Till October 23
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022: KEA Application Deadline For UG NEET Extended
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration For MBBS, BDS Courses Ends Today
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Adds 197 More MBBS Seats; Choice Filling Window To Reopen Tomorrow
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins For MBBS, BDS Courses
NEET UG Counselling 2022: State Counselling Registrations To Start Today; Details Here
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins At Uhsrugcounselling.com
Haryana NEET UG counselling 2022 registration window open.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana has opened the registration window for Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling. Candidates can apply online for Haryana NEET UG 2022 counselling till October 23, up to 11:59 pm. The direct link to register for the UG counselling process is available on the official website – uhsrugcounselling.com.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Candidates can complete the application form correction process and submit their choices till October 23. However, as per the official DMER notification the provisional allocation of seats, deposition of provisional tuition fee online, document verification and last date of joining will be notified later. Candidates along with all original documents mandatorily need to visit the admission committee at Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak for the document verification process.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Direct Link

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Apply Online

Step 1: Visit the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com

Step 2: On the homepage click on the Haryana NEET UG counselling registration link.

Step 3: Fill in the application form, pay the registration fee and upload the necessary documents.

Step 4: Then at last click on the submit button and download the form.

The Haryana NEET UG counselling is held for Haryana MBBS candidates for admission to MBBS and BDS seats offered by government and private colleges in Haryana.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admission 2022 Live: CSAS Allotment List Today At Du.ac.in; Updates On UG Merit List, Preferred Colleges
Live | DU Admission 2022 Live: CSAS Allotment List Today At Du.ac.in; Updates On UG Merit List, Preferred Colleges
SC Refuses To Stay Delhi HC Order On St Stephen's To Consider Only CUET Scores For Non-Minority Students
SC Refuses To Stay Delhi HC Order On St Stephen's To Consider Only CUET Scores For Non-Minority Students
KCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry Ends Today; Seat Allotment On October 28
KCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry Ends Today; Seat Allotment On October 28
Delhi University UG Admission 2022: NCWEB Application Process Ends Today At Ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
Delhi University UG Admission 2022: NCWEB Application Process Ends Today At Ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
Tamil Nadu Assembly Adopts Resolution Against Hindi Imposition
Tamil Nadu Assembly Adopts Resolution Against Hindi Imposition
.......................... Advertisement ..........................