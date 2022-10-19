Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins At Uhsrugcounselling.com

Haryana NEET UG counselling 2022 registration window open.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana has opened the registration window for Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling. Candidates can apply online for Haryana NEET UG 2022 counselling till October 23, up to 11:59 pm. The direct link to register for the UG counselling process is available on the official website – uhsrugcounselling.com.

Candidates can complete the application form correction process and submit their choices till October 23. However, as per the official DMER notification the provisional allocation of seats, deposition of provisional tuition fee online, document verification and last date of joining will be notified later. Candidates along with all original documents mandatorily need to visit the admission committee at Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak for the document verification process.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Direct Link

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Apply Online

Step 1: Visit the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com

Step 2: On the homepage click on the Haryana NEET UG counselling registration link.

Step 3: Fill in the application form, pay the registration fee and upload the necessary documents.

Step 4: Then at last click on the submit button and download the form.

The Haryana NEET UG counselling is held for Haryana MBBS candidates for admission to MBBS and BDS seats offered by government and private colleges in Haryana.