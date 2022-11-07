Haryana NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round-1 Document Verification Starts Tomorrow; Timings, Venue Here

Haryana NEET 2022 UG counselling round-1 document verification starts tomorrow

The Director General Medical Education and Research, Haryana, has issued the schedule for the first round of NEET UG 2022 counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in all government, government-aided, private unaided medical and dental institutes including those under SGT University, Budhera, Gurugram; PDM University Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar and Al-Falah University, Village Dhoj, Faridabad in the state for the academic year 2022-23. The document verification will start tomorrow, November 8 (9 am) and will continue till November 12 at PWD Rest House, Gurugram near Forest Office.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana had earlier cancelled the round 1 NEET UG document verification which was scheduled between November 2 and 6. The NEET UG 2022 counselling round-1 document verification was deferred due to the protests by students against the Haryana bond policy for MBBS admission.

The last date, as per the Haryana NEET UG document verification schedule, to join the allotted institute after document verification is November 14. The official website of PtBD Sharma UHS Rohtak will publish the complete schedule of document verification along with the list of documents required. Candidates have been advised to keep checking uhsrugcounselling.com and dmerharyana.gov.in for latest updates on NEET UG counselling.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Haryana: Key Points