Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 merit list and provisional allotment list is out

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Haryana have released the round-1 merit list and provisional allotment of seats of the candidates who have applied for MD/ MS/ Post MBBS DNB/ Post MBBS Diploma in government, government-aided and private medical colleges including those under private University (SGT University, Budhera Gurugram) and Civil Hospitals in Haryana. DMER Haryana has also provided the option to submit grievances, if any, online by the candidate through the admission portal by raising a ticket under category 'Allocation Grievances' up to October 17 (12 noon). The official website to check Haryana NEET PG counselling provisional list is hry.online-counselling.co.in.

NEET PG seat allocation has been done as per the preferences filled by the candidates online, categories of the candidate and NEET PG scores and ranks and as per Haryana government seat allocation rules. Eligibility of the candidate is as per NEET criteria. Seat allocation to post MBBS DNB and diploma programmes have been done as per Haryana Government Health Department, the official statement said while releasing the seat allotment order.

The Directorate will issue the final seat allotment tomorrow after considering the grievances. Document verification of candidates, as per the Haryana NEET PG counselling dates, who have been allotted seats and paid the required tuition fee at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, can be done between October 20 and October 22. The last date to join the allotted institute is October 22.

Haryana NEET PG Allotment List: Direct Link