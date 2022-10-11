Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins For 50 Per Cent State Quota Seats

Haryana NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 registration started at hry.online-counselling.co.in

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana has started the registrations for state's National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling today, October 11. Candidates can register for Haryana NEET PG round 1 counselling for Medical, Dental courses on the official website-- hry.online-counselling.co.in. The DMER Haryana is conducting the state's NEET PG counselling 2022 for 50 per cent state's quota seats.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here



Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here



The Haryana NEET PG counselling 2022 registration will be held between October 11 and 14, 2022. The provisional allocation list will be issued on October 16. Candidates can submit grievances against Haryana NEET PG provisional allocation list till October 17 (12 noon). Eligible candidates will get admission in MD, MS, MDS, Post MBBS Diploma and Post MBBS DNB in various medical institutes across the Haryana state for the academic session 2022-23.

Haryana NEET PG counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates Haryana NEET PG counselling 2022 registration, submission of choices (online) and choice locking October 11 to 14, 2022 (till 11:59 pm) Provisional allocation of seats October 16, 2022 Grievances against provisional allocation list (through e-mail) October 17, 2022 (up to 12-noon) Haryana NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 allocation list October 17, 2022 Payment of requisite provisional tuition fee (online) October 17 to 19, 2022 (up to 5 pm) Document verification of eligible candidates October 20 to 22, 2022 Last date of joining the allotted institute October 22, 2022

"One year compulsory Rotatory Internship shall be an essential pre-qualification for eligibility for admission to MD, MS, MDS, DNB, PG Diploma DNBMD/MS, Post MBBS Diploma and Post MBBS DNB for the academic session 2022-23. The cut-off date for completion of the Internship shall be as per notification," DMER Haryana said in a statement.

Direct Link: Haryana NEET PG counselling 2022

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required