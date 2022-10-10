Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates Out; Registration Begins Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock Haryana NEET PG counselling 2022 begins tomorrow.

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Haryana National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling round 1 schedule has been released today, October 10. As per the schedule, the Haryana NEET PG counselling 2022 registration will begin from tomorrow. Candidates can register for Haryana NEET PG counselling 2022 and complete the submission of choices and choice locking editing process through the official website – hry.online-counselling.co.in. The last date to register for the round 1 counselling is October 14, 2022.

The official notice reads: “It is for the information of all the eligible candidates desirous of seeking admission to MD, MS, MDS courses in government, government-aided, or private-unaided medical institutes including those under private universities and post MBBS DNB, Post MBBS Diploma, Post Diploma DNB courses in government medical colleges, or civil hospitals in the state of Haryana for the academic session 2022-23 and all other concerned that admission to PG courses for the academic session 2022-23 shall be conducted through online combined centralized counselling for all in the state of Haryana on the basis of merit list prepared as per the merit of NEET PG, NEET MDS 2022 and DNB-PD CET2022 (for Post Diploma DNB)”.

Candidates are required to upload all original documents on the website at the time of the counselling process. The in-service candidates at the time of applying for the MD, MS, Post MBBS DNB, Post MBBS Diploma and Post Diploma DNB programme are required to upload the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the competent authorities.

Haryana NEET PG counselling 2022: Important Dates