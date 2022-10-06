Haryana NEET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Provisional Allocation On October 8

Candidates can register online through the official portal – dmer.online-counselling.co.in.

Haryana NEET Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) will close the Haryana NEET 2022 counselling registration window today, October 6 at 11:59 pm. Candidates can complete the registration process for admission to the BSc Nursing, Post Basic BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing and Nurse Practitioner Critical Care Programme, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Master of Physiotherapy and Paramedical courses through the official portal – dmer.online-counselling.co.in. The submission of choices, choice locking and editing will also end today.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

As per the schedule, the provisional allocation of seats will be declared on October 8. The document verification process will be conducted at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences located in the state of Haryana from October 12 to October 14.

Haryana NEET Counselling 2022: Tentative Schedule Of Admission For All Category Of Seats