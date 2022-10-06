  • Home
Haryana NEET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Provisional Allocation On October 8

DMER will close the Haryana NEET 2022 counselling registration window today at 11:59 pm.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 6, 2022 6:11 pm IST

Candidates can register online through the official portal – dmer.online-counselling.co.in.

Haryana NEET Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) will close the Haryana NEET 2022 counselling registration window today, October 6 at 11:59 pm. Candidates can complete the registration process for admission to the BSc Nursing, Post Basic BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing and Nurse Practitioner Critical Care Programme, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Master of Physiotherapy and Paramedical courses through the official portal – dmer.online-counselling.co.in. The submission of choices, choice locking and editing will also end today.

As per the schedule, the provisional allocation of seats will be declared on October 8. The document verification process will be conducted at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences located in the state of Haryana from October 12 to October 14.

Haryana NEET Counselling 2022: Tentative Schedule Of Admission For All Category Of Seats

Events

Dates

Registration on the online web portal for counselling and submission of choices and choice locking and Editing (if any) of choices submitted online

October 4 - October 6, 2022

Provisional allocation of seats

October 8, 2022

Grievances if any on the provisional allocation list

October 9, 2022

Display of allocation list after grievance redressal

October 9, 2022

Deposition of tuition fee online

October 9 -October 11, 2022

Document verification of original documents at Pt BD Sharma UHS, Rohtak

October 12 - October 14, 2022

Last date for reporting in the allotted institute

October 15, 2022

