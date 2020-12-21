Haryana NEET Counselling 2020: Round 2 Result Declared

The result of second round of Haryana MBBS 2020 counselling has been released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER). In addition to this, the schedule of second round as well as the list of vacant seats have also been released by the authorities.

The registration for the second round had begun on December 12. The first two rounds of counselling were held in an online mode, however, the mop up round will be held manually.

Soon after the release of merit list, all the eligible candidates will be able to process their application. The seat allotment will be done on the basis of the Haryana NEET 2020 counselling and the choice which will be filled by the candidates.

The Haryana merit list 2020 will be category-specific and will separately be released for government-aided medical and dental colleges and private medical and dental colleges.

Once a candidate is allotted a seat, he/she will be able to access the allotment letter by logging into their accounts.

The allotment letter, available in the account, will have to be downloaded and a printout of the same has to be taken for future reference.